Kean University to Host the Powerful Launch of Daniel Regan’s Book 'HealingUS'

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 6:00 p.m., the prestigious Kean University will host the long-awaited official launch of HealingUS, the debut book by Daniel Regan, a widely respected leader in providing treatment services for individuals struggling with addiction. This event will bring together distinguished leaders in mental health, elected officials, addiction recovery professionals, and community members to publicly honor a personal journey of resilience that has already inspired thousands.HealingUS is far more than a personal memoir—it is a raw and profoundly human testimony of addiction, emotional reconstruction, and spiritual redemption. With unflinching honesty, Daniel guides us through the path that led him from the darkness of suffering to the light of recovery, offering a powerful window into the often-unseen realities of those bound by trauma, dependency, and societal exclusion.“Daniel’s book is both personal and prophetic,” writes former Governor Jim McGreevey in the book’s prologue. “It is not merely a tale of pain, but a guide to rebirth... a testament that modern medicine, when guided by compassion and faith, can heal not just the brain, but also the soul”.During the event, Daniel Regan will be joined by his family, as well as key figures in the health and wellness sector who have supported his mission through HealingUS Centers, the organization he founded to provide treatment, spiritual support, and real opportunities to people on the path to recovery. Through his centers, Daniel has demonstrated that it is possible to break the long-standing cycle of stigma and exclusion faced by individuals with mental health and substance use disorders.The evening will feature a live conversation with the author, readings from the book, testimonials, and a book signing.The program will also highlight the importance of integrated recovery models that combine medical care, community support, spiritual wellness, and restorative justice.The event is open to the public and serves as a heartfelt invitation to leaders, scholars, health professionals, nonprofit organizations, and concerned citizens committed to building a more compassionate and human-centered system of care.EVENT DETAILSOfficial Launch of the Book “HealingUS”Wednesday, August 13, 20256:00 p.m.Kean University – Liberty Hall Campus, Union, NJFree admission with prior registrationFor additional information, interview requests, or to RSVP, please contact theinfo@healingus.org“HealingUS is not simply a book. It is a sanctuary of memory, a call to human connection, and an invitation to build bridges where there were once only walls.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.