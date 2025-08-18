Behcet (Ben) Kaya, Revered Author, Releases 'Deception,' His Latest Jack Ludefance Thriller: 'Hired by a Dead Man'

Behcet (Ben) Kaya

Now available, Deception takes readers on a thrilling race against time, where uncovering the truth comes at a high cost.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internationally recognized author Behcet (Ben) Kaya has released his latest crime thriller, Deception: A Jack Ludefance Novel. The newest installment in his acclaimed PI series launches with a chilling premise: a dying Colonel hires Jack Ludefance to uncover who poisoned him, sending the detective into a race against time filled with danger, deception, and intrigue.

Deception: A Jack Ludefance Novel and the entire Jack Ludefance series are available on Amazon.com and other online booksellers. Click here: https://www.amazon.com/Deception-Jack-Ludefance-Novel-PI/dp/B0FFZ5QMY8

“I refuse to ignore my past,” says Kaya. “My books are a blend of what has happened and what is happening today. We can never outgrow the past; it is the root of who we are. That’s why I take relevant stories and shape them into fiction that not only entertains but also helps reveal deeper truths.”

Packed with twists, suspicious characters, and a race against time, Deception showcases Kaya’s signature storytelling, fast-paced, suspenseful, and layered with themes of truth, morality, and justice. Readers will find themselves immersed in a narrative that feels both thrillingly fictional and eerily reflective of real-world issues.

Kaya first introduced readers to PI Jack Ludefance in 2017, inspired by a dinner with his wife at a Florida bayside restaurant. The series has since grown to six novels, with a seventh, Murder at Tutley Brewery, already in progress.

Readers Rave

"Deception by Behcet Kaya is another fantastic book by this author and features the character of Jack Ludefance. Having read the books in this series, I know how great the writing is. Book 6 has Jack investigating a chilling case: Colonel Westerdam believes he’s been poisoned and hires Jack to determine the truth. The suspects include shady doctors, a sketchy woman, and things from the Colonel’s past. Kaya builds layers of suspense, atmosphere, and character. I loved trying to figure out the puzzle of this case. The vivid, highly conversational style moves the story along at a quick pace. I was totally immersed in this book and loved the plot, characters and ultimate ending. Recommended."

Beyond his fiction, Kaya’s own story is as compelling as his novels. Born in northeastern Turkey, he left home at the age of fourteen, worked on construction sites in Istanbul while studying English, and later moved to London in 1965. Balancing education with long hours as a restaurant worker, he steadily built a life defined by resilience and determination.

In 1976, Kaya emigrated to the United States, became a citizen in 1985, and later earned top security clearance to work on nuclear power plant projects. Alongside his professional career, his artistic pursuits flourished, as he studied theater in Atlanta and Los Angeles before embarking on a literary career that began with the award-winning Voice of Conscience in 2007. He has since published nine novels, including Road to Siran, Erin’s Story, and Murder on the Naval Base, which was adapted into a screenplay and recently recognized by the Oxford Script Awards (Summer 2025).

Today, Kaya lives in Florida’s Panhandle with his wife, where he enjoys the beaches, long cruises, and playing a rare violin crafted by a Turkish luthier. His life story is a testament to persistence, creativity, and the enduring power of imagination, qualities reflected in every book he writes.

About Behcet (Ben) Kaya

Behcet (Ben) Kaya is the internationally recognized author of nine novels and a graduate of CSU Channel Islands with a BA in Political Science. His Jack Ludefance PI series has earned acclaim for its sharp plotting, emotional depth, and exploration of timely themes. Kaya divides his time between Florida and travels abroad, continuing to write stories that entertain, challenge, and inspire.

