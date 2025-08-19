Canadian Government Funds Ghost Rocket To Launch Online Educational Program ‘Export:Amplified’

Export:Amplified Ghost Rocket Hollywood Independent Music Awards

Ghost Rocket’s new online program ‘Export:Amplified’, is funded by the Department of Canadian Heritage and partnered with the Hollywood Independent Music Awards

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ‘ Export:Amplified ’ is an online learning and networking opportunity built for independent musicians and emerging industry professionals, providing tools, education and access to highly successful industry leaders throughout the world.With funding support from the Canadian government, the program exists to help individuals understand and navigate the complexities of the modern global music industry, expanding their careers from local to international. It delivers expert-led training directly from top-level music executives and allows members to connect directly with these individuals via weekly group video calls, where they can ask questions and receive direct feedback.“This has been a masterpiece in the making for our company for almost two years now. This is the first time in our history that we’ve been able to assemble and offer the entire full power of our global network to the music community at large. We’ve been champions of the independent music sector for almost 15 years now, so this is truly an honor to witness it come to life,” – stated Luke Danelon, Owner/Founder of Ghost Rocket Canada and America . “Sincerest gratitude to the Government of Canada, not only on behalf of our organization, but also the independent music community as a whole. Lots more to come. Please sign up on our website to learn all about it … costs nothing but a click!”Currently confirmed speakers include; Pam Charbit (Director of A&R Warner Bros. Music Group), Rick Barker (President of Music Industry Blueprint and former manager of Taylor Swift), Malcolm Gray (VP of Marketing; Live Nation Urban), Brent Harvey (CEO Hollywood Music in Media Awards and Hollywood Independent Music Awards), Joe Breezy (Program Director/On-Air Host; Mix 92.9 Nashville), John Ozier (Executive Vice President of Creative; Reservoir Media), Chris Brown (Former VP of Promotions; Sony/Red Label Founder of Break Records), Atlanta Cobb (Founding Director; Music Industry Mentor), Sickick (Global Canadian EDM artist with over 15 million followers), and Dylan Berry (CEO of SmashHaus and Award-winning music producer with 29 Platinum records and 70 billion streams).Also confirmed is Michael Elsner (Founder and Composer / Producer of Elite Music Coaching and Sync Titan), Jody Friedman (Founder and Music Supervisor of Elite Music Coaching and Sync Titan), Greg Shields (lead vocalist of Kash’d Out and CEO/Founder of Band Breakthrough), Jay Nunez (Partner of Nelson & Nunez P.C.U.S. Immigration Law Firm), ET Brown (Senior Director of Creative Services from SESAC), Tina Cole (Owner of F.A.M. Productions and board member of Ontario Creates), Neville Shende (Director of Tour Relations at Pioneer Coach), Ritch Esra (GM of Operations Music Business Watch and Co-Founder of MUBUTV), Mike Williams (Operations Lead of Ghost Rocket and Grammy Winner: Taylor Swift), Luke Danelon (Co-Producer of the HIMA’s and Founder / CEO of Ghost Rocket).To find out more or register click HERE , and for further information on how you can get involved as a speaker or sponsor email: ea@ghostrocketmusic.comFollow Ghost Rocket on social media:

