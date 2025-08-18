California Governor Candidate Sharifah Hardie Announces Campaign Continues Following Event Cancellation

Sharifah Hardie for California Governor 2026

Outsider Sharifah Hardie says California’s political system favors insiders and vows to fight for fairness as a candidate for Governor.

The system has its favorites, it gatekeeps, and it closes doors to keep people out. I am running for California Governor to open them.” — Sharifah Hardie

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Republican gubernatorial candidate Sharifah Hardie has confirmed that she will continue her statewide campaign after being removed from the speaking lineup at a Republican event scheduled for September.Event organizers informed Hardie that their executive board had selected Roxanne Hoge, Chairwoman of the Los Angeles Republican Party , to appear in her place. The decision was attributed to the number of Republican candidates currently in the 2026 California Governor’s race.Hardie, a businesswoman, media personality, and community leader, is running on her California Forward Plan, which focuses on economic revival, job creation, tax incentives, and opportunities for women and underserved communities. Her campaign slogan, People Over Politics, emphasizes her commitment to prioritizing voters and communities throughout the state.“While the event change is disappointing, my campaign remains focused on delivering solutions for Californians,” Hardie said. “I will continue to meet with communities, share my California Forward Plan, and highlight why I am the best choice to serve as the next California Governor.”Hardie is traveling across California to present her platform and connect with voters directly. She emphasizes that her campaign will continue building momentum regardless of event scheduling changes.Supporters can learn more about Sharifah Hardie’s California Forward Plan and upcoming campaign activities by visiting her official campaign website.

