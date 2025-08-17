Recruiting Macao Ambassadors for CreatorWeek Macao 2025, a large-scale international influencer event

MACAU, August 17 - 【MGTO】“CreatorWeek Macao 2025” Ambassador Recruitment Program Promotional Video

October in Macao. The organizers are now recruiting local content creators in Macao to serve as official ambassadors for the event. Ambassadors will engage in in-depth exchanges with top influencers from Chinese mainland and around the world, exploring Macao’s vibrant culture and unique community spirit. Through creative collaboration, ambassadors will help showcase Macao’s rich heritage and distinctive charm to a global audience, further expanding its appeal among young travelers worldwide.

To Feature 180 Top Influencers in Collaborative Campaign

“CreatorWeek Macao 2025” will be held in Macao from 24 to 28 October. This year’s CreatorWeek event is jointly organized by Macao Government Tourism Office and international media production company Branded, this year’s event will unite 6 Macao’s integrated resort enterprises alongside a wide range of community tourism resources, to invite 180 top content creators from Chinese mainland and around the world, along with industry leaders from social media platforms and celebrity guests, who collectively have a combined following of 300 million fans, to participate in the event.

Local Ambassadors Share Macao Travel Experiences with International Influencers

This ambassador recruitment program aims to select 20 outstanding Macao content creators to co-create exclusive, tailor-made offline experience itineraries alongside top influencers from both Chinese mainland and around the world. They will jointly visit Macao’s tourist attractions and communities, delve into local cultural characteristics, community stories and lifestyle, assist top influencers in gaining a more comprehensive understanding of Macao, and at the same time learn their creative concepts, content production and techniques on building a fan base.

Submit an Original Video to Join the Selection

Interested individuals are welcome to apply between 18 August and 12 September. Applicants must be Macao SAR Resident Identity Card (BIR) holders and must be at least 18 years old as of the registration deadline, own at least one personal social media account, such as Instagram, Facebook, Douyin, TikTok, or RedNote. To apply, participants must produce an original video themed “One day in Macao”, not exceeding 3 minutes, introducing a day’s travel itinerary in Macao narrated in English. The video should highlight unique travel experiences, food, activities, and attractions in Macao. For event registration, regulations, detailed selection criteria and assessment standards, please visit: www.cwmacao2025-ambassador.com

“CreatorWeek Macao” was first held in Singapore in 2024. This year, the event arrives in Macao with great anticipation, featuring high-level international summits, creator forums, and cross-industry collaborations. It aims to promote deep exchanges between Chinese and Western creative industries and promote multicultural dialogue, aiming to transform Macao as a premier platform for global engagement, bringing together top international content creators, leading figures in the social media platform, and the influence of celebrity guests, to enhance Macao’s image as a tourism-friendly influencer city, further expanding the youth tourism market and promoting the development of the tourism economy.

For more event details, visit the “CreatorWeek Macao 2025” official website https://www.creatorweek.live. Details of the event will be announced gradually. For inquiries, please email us at: CreatorWeekMacao2025@gmail.com.