Rutland Barracks / 1st Degree Agg. Domestic, Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4005966
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Alibozek
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 8/16/2025 at 1718 hours
STREET: Terounzo Rd
TOWN: Pittsford
ACCUSED: Broc Stevens
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Domestic Assault
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 16 August 2025, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a family fight at a residence on Terounzo Rd in the Town of Pittsford. During the investigation, Troopers determined Broc Stevens, 39 of Pittsford, committed the crimes of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Domestic Assault. Stevens was subsequently arrested for these offenses and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Stevens was lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on 08/18/2025 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/18/2025 at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held without
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Timothy Alibozek
Vermont State Police
Crash Reconstruction Team
Rutland Barracks
124 State Place
Rutland, VT
Barracks – 802-773-9101
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.