Rutland Barracks / 1st Degree Agg. Domestic, Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE





CASE#: 25B4005966

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Alibozek

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101





DATE/TIME: 8/16/2025 at 1718 hours

STREET: Terounzo Rd

TOWN: Pittsford





ACCUSED: Broc Stevens

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Domestic Assault





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





On 16 August 2025, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a family fight at a residence on Terounzo Rd in the Town of Pittsford. During the investigation, Troopers determined Broc Stevens, 39 of Pittsford, committed the crimes of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Domestic Assault. Stevens was subsequently arrested for these offenses and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Stevens was lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on 08/18/2025 at 1230 hours.









COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/18/2025 at 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held without

MUG SHOT: Yes





*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.