Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI Drugs-Refusal and Impeding
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B3005016
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Emmanuel Baidoo
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 12/10/25 at 2334 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Dorset, VT
ACCUSED: Leo J. Bartoli
AGE: 68
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT
VIOLATION: DUI Drugs – Refusal and Impeding Public Officers
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/10/25 at approximately 2334 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks were dispatched to the report of a single motor vehicle crash on US Route 7 in the town of Dorset, Vermont. Upon arrival, Troopers made contact and identified the operator as Leo J. Bartoli (68). While speaking with Bartoli, Troopers observed multiple indicators of impairment. After further investigations, was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI - Drugs and transported to Bennington Police Department for DRE evaluation and processing. Bartoli was issued a citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 12/29/25 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/29/25 at 0830 hours
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
