Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI Drugs-Refusal and Impeding

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B3005016

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Emmanuel Baidoo                         

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks             

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 12/10/25 at 2334 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Dorset, VT

 

ACCUSED: Leo J. Bartoli

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs – Refusal and Impeding Public Officers

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/10/25 at approximately 2334 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks were dispatched to the report of a single motor vehicle crash on US Route 7 in the town of Dorset, Vermont. Upon arrival, Troopers made contact and identified the operator as Leo J. Bartoli (68). While speaking with Bartoli, Troopers observed multiple indicators of impairment. After further investigations, was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI - Drugs and transported to Bennington Police Department for DRE evaluation and processing. Bartoli was issued a citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 12/29/25 at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/29/25 at 0830 hours

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

