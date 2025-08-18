A New Era of Wellness Is Coming to Houston: Inside the Science-Backed Experience Opening at Vintage Park

Altered States Wellness Offers Float Therapy

Altered States Wellness brings science-backed recovery and spa-like ambiance to Vintage Park, offering float, sauna, cold plunge, red light, and more.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a city where high performance is the norm and stress is a constant background, finding space to pause can feel like a luxury. But a new wellness studio opening this September in Vintage Park is offering something that feels increasingly rare: intentional recovery.Altered States Wellness, opening September 6 at 118 Vintage Park Blvd., Suite C, blends spa-like ambiance with modern recovery science. It’s designed not just for relaxation, but for deep, restorative wellness. And unlike many wellness spaces, it isn’t exclusive to athletes or biohackers. This is recovery for everyday people navigating real-life stress.Step inside and you're met with an environment that’s both immersive and calming. Warm lighting, themed float suites, and private recovery rooms invite guests to slow down and drop in. But behind the serene aesthetic is a thoughtfully curated lineup of services: float therapy, red light therapy, infrared sauna, cold plunge, PEMF therapy, and compression boots, each selected to help the body regulate, restore, and reset.Float therapy is central to the experience. Unlike traditional pods, the studio features walk-in float cabins with enough room to stand upright. Each suite is designed with a different theme like a lush jungle or hidden cave, so every session feels like an escape. Guided meditations, starlit ceilings, and a zero-gravity environment combine to create the ultimate sensory retreat.In nearby rooms, guests can explore private contrast therapy with infrared sauna and cold plunges in the same room, or enter The Lab, a dedicated recovery space with PEMF mats, red light panels, and compression therapy designed to support circulation, reduce inflammation, and promote deep cellular recovery. Each room includes a Vitamin C shower for a luxury shower experience.“We created this space for people like us—people juggling families, careers, and stress who still want to feel their best,” said Justin Kennington, franchise owner of the new Houston location. “What drew us to Altered States was how it makes science-backed wellness feel approachable. You don’t need to be a performance athlete to benefit from this.”Every service is private and self-paced, but the studio also encourages connection. The central Dreamscape Lounge offers a cozy space for relaxing between services or gathering with others for a group spa party or date night. Guests can also explore the studio’s curated collection of humic and fulvic mineral-based supplements, chosen to support energy, immunity, and long-term vitality.Altered States Wellness first opened in Coppell, Texas, and has quickly gained a reputation for blending modern biohacking with experiential wellness. The Vintage Park location continues that mission, bringing together evidence-based therapies, intentional space design, and a deep respect for rest.On Saturday, September 6, the Houston community is invited to explore the new space during the Grand Opening Celebration. Guests will receive free mini sessions of select services, guided tours of the float suites, and a free gift for the first 50 visitors.But beyond the opening-day perks, Altered States Wellness is inviting the community to rethink what recovery looks like and to discover that true wellness doesn’t have to be complicated. Sometimes, it just takes a quiet room, a deep breath, and the right tools to feel like yourself again.

