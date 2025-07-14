Two New Altered States Wellness Studios Coming to DFW This Fall as Demand for Experiential Wellness Grows

Altered States Wellness Offers Float Therapy

Two new wellness studios are coming to Colleyville/Euless and The Colony, blending science-backed therapies with personal transformation.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the wellness industry continues to shift away from surface-level solutions and toward more immersive, science-backed approaches, Altered States Wellness is answering the call with two new studio openings in North Texas. The brand will expand into the Colleyville/Euless area and The Colony this fall, marking its fourth and fifth locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.Known for its providerless model and multi-modality offerings including float therapy, infrared sauna, cold plunge, red light therapy, compression, and PEMF, Altered States Wellness has become a destination not just for recovery and stress relief but for meaningful connection and lasting habit change.The Colleyville/Euless studio is being opened by Nicole and Richie Peterson, who were drawn to the concept through their own personal experiences.“As part of our own health and wellness journey, we found Altered States and were inspired to pursue our passion of helping others find healing and restoration,” said Richie. “Our goal is to build a business in our local community that will make a difference in the lives of others while enabling us to support our family through our passion.”In The Colony, Adrian Fernando will bring the concept to life after transforming his own health through many of the same tools. His story is deeply rooted in curiosity and commitment, even integrating red light therapy into his pet’s care routine.These new studios aim to be more than wellness spaces. Altered States Wellness has built a reputation for offering immersive, community-driven experiences: date night packages that combine private services with champagne and charcuterie, corporate team-building workshops that prioritize nervous system regulation over icebreakers, group spa parties that feel both playful and restorative, and comprehensive programs that help clients improve sleep, energy, and resilience over time.The brand’s rapid growth reflects a larger cultural moment where people are seeking non-pharmaceutical solutions to chronic stress, burnout, and emotional fatigue. With a strong emphasis on nervous system health, accessible recovery tools, and education, Altered States Wellness is creating space for people to not just feel better temporarily but to rewire the way they care for themselves long-term.As these two new locations open their doors this fall, they bring with them more than innovative services. They bring stories of transformation, a sense of purpose, and a deep belief in the power of proactive, intentional wellness.

