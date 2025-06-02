Dallas Wellness Studio Launches Cold Plunge Challenge to Support Alzheimer’s Research and Brain Health Awareness

Summer Cold Plunge Challenge

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As summer temperatures rise in Texas, a local wellness studio is encouraging the community to do the opposite—by voluntarily plunging into 39-degree water. Beginning June 15, Altered States Wellness will launch its Summer Cold Plunge Challenge, a 30-day wellness initiative that invites participants to complete 10 cold plunges while raising awareness and funds for the Alzheimer’s Association.The concept blends cutting-edge wellness trends with a personal story that’s driving the movement.A Personal Cause, A Public ChallengeThe challenge was inspired by co-founder Kyle Struebing’s late mother, who passed away from early-onset Alzheimer’s. The loss led Kyle and his wife JoJo to explore tools for brain health and longevity—ultimately building a wellness business grounded in evidence-based therapies and community support.“This challenge isn’t just about cold water—it’s about resilience, brain health, and turning pain into purpose,” said JoJo Struebing, co-founder of Altered States Wellness. “We’ve seen firsthand how devastating Alzheimer’s can be. If we can raise awareness and make a small difference while helping people feel better in the process, it’s worth every chilly second.”The Science Behind the SoakWhile cold plunging may appear to be a passing trend, research suggests otherwise. Studies from institutions like the University of Portsmouth have shown that brief cold-water immersion can boost dopamine levels by up to 250%, support nervous system regulation, and reduce inflammation. Other benefits linked to cold exposure include improved sleep, mental clarity, and stress resilience—key pillars for long-term brain and body health.Cold therapy has seen a dramatic rise in popularity among athletes, biohackers, and wellness seekers nationwide. Altered States Wellness aims to make the experience accessible for all, offering guided plunges in private rooms designed to calm the senses and support mental restoration.How the Challenge WorksParticipants can register online or in person and complete 10 plunges within 30 days. The challenge includes:10 cold plunge sessions to use at any Altered States Wellness locationAn in-studio leaderboard and motivational textsCharitable contributions to the Alzheimer’s AssociationOptional upgrades including sauna sessions and red light therapy for contrast benefitsThe studio emphasizes that no prior experience is necessary. Staff provide guidance, breathing techniques, and encouragement, particularly for those new to cold exposure.A Growing Movement in Wellness and LongevityCold plunging is just one piece of a broader longevity and wellness movement that’s gaining momentum in the U.S. According to the Global Wellness Institute, the wellness economy is projected to reach $7 trillion by 2025, with longevity-focused services playing a growing role.“People are looking for non-pharmaceutical ways to manage stress, anxiety, and cognitive health,” said Struebing. “Cold therapy is one of the most powerful tools we’ve found—and when it’s paired with community and purpose, it becomes transformational.”Media, Community, and Public InvolvementLocal residents, wellness influencers, and members of the press are invited to experience the plunge firsthand. Interviews with the founders and participants are available upon request, and media passes can be arranged for in-studio visits.The Cold Plunge Challenge will run from June 15 through July 15 at Altered States Wellness studios in located in Coppell, TX and Richardson, TX.For more information or to register, visit www.alteredstateswellness.com.

