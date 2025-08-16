Gov. Henry McMaster Authorizes Deployment of National Guard to Washington, D.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today authorized the deployment of 200 South Carolina National Guardsmen to Washington, D.C. The guardsmen will support federal law enforcement activities under President Donald J. Trump's executive order to Restore Law and Order in the District of Columbia.

The guardsmen are subject to immediate recall if a hurricane or other natural disaster requires their return to South Carolina.

“South Carolina is proud to stand with President Trump as he works to restore law and order to our nation's capital and ensure safety for all who live, work, and visit there,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “As our National Guard works to support President Trump’s mission, should a hurricane or natural disaster threaten our state, these men and women can and will be immediately recalled home to respond.”

The governor’s order comes at the request of the Pentagon’s National Guard Bureau. The deployment will be funded by the federal government under Title 32.