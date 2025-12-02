SODECIA AAPICO Joint Venture selects Orangeburg County to establish its first South Carolina operation

COLUMBIA, S.C. – SODECIA AAPICO Joint Venture (Sodecia Aapico JV) today announced it selects Orangeburg County to establish the company’s first South Carolina operation to support Scout Motors. The company’s $120 million investment will create up to 392 new jobs.

SODECIA and AAPICO – both family-owned, global automotive manufacturers – are combining the companies’ core strengths and innovative capabilities to manufacture advanced ladder frames for a key automotive sector customer, Scout Motors.

This new investment will enable Sodecia Aapico JV to serve as a critical parts supplier for Scout Motors, the emerging automotive manufacturer that is revitalizing an iconic American brand and building its new Production Center in nearby Blythewood, South Carolina.

SODECIA is a global Tier 1 supplier headquartered in Portugal, operating across more than 40 locations in Europe, North and South America, and Asia. The company specializes in engineering and manufacturing innovative structural components, powertrain systems and mechanisms for the world’s leading automotive manufacturers.

AAPICO is a publicly listed Tier 1 automotive parts manufacturer based in Thailand with more than 30 years of industry experience, that excels in the production of jigs, dies, press parts, chassis frame components, cradles, plastic parts, and forged and machined components.

Sodecia Aapico JV’s new 400,000-square-foot facility, located at 4100 St. Matthews Road in Orangeburg, will manufacture ladder frames predominately for SUV and truck model vehicles.

Construction is expected to be completed during 2027. Companies interested in becoming a supplier for Sodecia Aapico JV should complete S.C. Commerce’s online interest form.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.

QUOTES

“We are thrilled to take this important step toward expanding our footprint in the United States. With our joint resources and the strong confidence that Scout Motors has placed in both companies, success is our only goal.” -AAPICO CEO Mr. Swee Chuan Yeap

“This project symbolizes the strength of collaboration. By combining the best of both companies, we are creating a world-class facility that will deliver value to our customer and long-term opportunities for the local community.”-SODECIA CEO Mr. Rui Monteiro

“Today’s announcement by Sodecia Aapico JV is another clear vote of confidence in South Carolina’s world-class workforce, and it will further strengthen our booming automotive industry. This announcement is also the latest example of Scout Motors’ arrival driving additional investment and job creation across our state, bringing even more opportunities and prosperity for our people.” -Gov. Henry McMaster



“South Carolina’s strong reputation as an automotive powerhouse continues attracting investments from global companies. We are thrilled to welcome Sodecia Aapico JV, along with this substantial $120 million investment, to Orangeburg County and look forward to building a partnership with the company as it launches its legacy in our state.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Today is a strong moment for Orangeburg County. Sodecia Aapico JV bringing 392 new jobs and $120 million investment to our community means real opportunity for the people who live and work here. We appreciate companies that see value in Orangeburg County – our workforce, our location and our commitment to support industry. We welcome Sodecia Aapico JV and look forward to the positive impact this project will have for our residents.” -Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright

“On behalf of our Board of Trustees and employees, I am excited to welcome Sodecia Aapico JV to the Tri-County Global Industrial Site. This project is a true game changer for the citizens of Orangeburg and surrounding counties. We look forward to working with the Sodecia Aapico JV team and its partners.” -Tri-County Electric Cooperative CEO Chad Lowder

"This announcement marks another important milestone as we work to build a robust, local supply chain for Scout Motors and create meaningful opportunities for South Carolinians. By investing in Orangeburg County, the Sodecia Aapico joint venture is bringing hundreds of new local jobs, strengthening this state’s thriving automotive ecosystem, and reinforcing our shared commitment to making high-quality Scout vehicles right here in South Carolina. We’re grateful to our partners and to the community for embracing our vision of growth and opportunity.” -Scout Motors President and CEO Scott Keogh

FIVE FAST FACTS