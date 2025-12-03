Governor's Mansion Christmas Open House Scheduled for December 7

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster invite South Carolinians and their families to join them for a Christmas Open House on Sunday, December 7 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at the Governor's Mansion.

Guests will be greeted by Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus, with musical entertainment provided by soloists Hugh Weathers, S.C. Commissioner of Agriculture and Dr. Diana Amos, Columbia College Professor. Light refreshments will be served including hot chocolate, cookies, and candy canes. This event is free of charge, open to the public, and no reservations are required.

The first family asks that Open House guests consider bringing cat food, dog food, or toys to be donated to the Pawmetto Lifeline. The donations will be accepted at the entrance to the Governor's Mansion.

The Columbia Garden Club, which has decorated the Governor's Mansion for Christmas every year since 1981, began decorating this week. Featured decorations include Christmas trees from Penland Christmas Tree Farm in York, S.C., and poinsettias grown by the Lexington Technology Center Future Farmers. A gingerbread house replicating Greenville's Liberty Bridge will also be on display.

The wreaths throughout the Mansion Complex are made and hung by the Horticulture Department of the Department of Administration.

In addition to the Open House, regular docent-guided Christmas tours will be held on Dec. 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, and 18 at 10:00, 10:30, and 11:00 AM. The tours are free of charge, but reservations are required. Anyone interested in scheduling a tour should call 803-737-1710 or book online at scgovernorsmansion.org.