Attorney General Ken Paxton secured another major victory against Robert Francis O’Rourke and his organization, Powered by People, which has operated an unlawful financial influence scheme designed to help runaway Democrats avoid arrest during Quorum Break.

After securing an initial temporary restraining order (“TRO”) last week, Attorney General Paxton has now secured a modified TRO that halts Powered by People and any institution it partners with—including ActBlue—from removing any property or funds out of Texas.

“In Texas, lawless actions have consequences, and Beto’s finding that out the hard way,” said Attorney General Paxton. “His fraudulent attempt to pad the pockets of the rogue cowards abandoning Texas has been stopped, and now the court has rightly frozen his ability to continue to send money outside of Texas. The cabal of Democrats who have colluded together to scam Texans and derail our Legislature will face the full force of the law, starting with Robert Francis O’Rourke.”

Attorney General Paxton has defeated O’Rourke yet again, stopping his attempt to forum shop by moving the case to El Paso and securing an enhanced temporary restraining order that prohibits financial institutions and political fundraising platforms, such as ActBlue, from transferring O'Rourke's or Powered by People's funds outside of Texas in support of the unlawful scheme.

To read the modified TRO, click here.

To read the order denying the motion to transfer venues, click here.