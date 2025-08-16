Traffic Alert - Us Route 7 Ferrisburgh

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven





News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Us Route 7 in the area of Old Hollow Rd in Ferrisburgh is down to one lane due to a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last for 2 hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.



