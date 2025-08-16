Submit Release
Traffic Alert - Us Route 7 Ferrisburgh

State of Vermont 

Department of Public Safety 

Vermont State Police 

New Haven


News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

Us Route 7 in the area of Old Hollow Rd in Ferrisburgh is down to one lane due to a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last for 2 hours.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.   

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully. 


