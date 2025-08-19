Nutraland USA and Youthorin Biotechnology Form Strategic Partnership to Advance Next-Generation Health Ingredients

Nutraland and Youthorin unite to deliver next-gen probiotics and natural actives for anti-aging, metabolic, sleep, and immune health.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutraland USA, a leading provider of plant-based, science-based nutritional ingredients, has announced a strategic partnership with Shanghai Youthorin Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (“Youthorin Biotechnology”). The collaboration will focus on the research, development, and market promotion of innovative health ingredients, combining Nutraland USA’s expertise in natural, sustainable raw material solutions with Youthorin Biotechnology’s advancements in next-generation probiotics and natural bioactives.

Featured Products and Applications

The initial products featured include Youthorin Biotechnology's core patented strain of Akkermansia Muciniphila, AKK001™—a revolutionary pasteurized probiotic with anti-aging, metabolic, and gut health functions—as well as Nutraland USA's Somato® Phytomelatonin from tomato fruit, Actiz!ng™ Premium Black Ginger Extract, and Miricell™ Rice Germ Polyamines. These ingredients offer significant potential for applications in anti-aging, sleep support, metabolic regulation, and immune health.

It’s a powerful lineup that reflects the best of both companies’ expertise and opens exciting new possibilities for brands and consumers alike. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Youthorin Biotechnology” said Gene Bruno, Chief Scientific Officer of Nutraland USA, adding, “AKK001™ offers a compelling solution for brands tapping into the fast-growing microbiome category. Its stability, safety profile, and versatile formulation options make it a game-changer.”

Looking Ahead

With this strong foundation in place, Nutraland USA and Youthorin Biotechnology plan to co-develop additional cutting-edge ingredients, including targeted anti-aging compounds and precision gut microbiome modulators, to meet the growing demand for personalized health solutions. Youthorin Biotechnology is one of the few companies in China capable of taking advanced bioactive compounds from development to scalable production and commercial-ready applications. Youthorin Biotechnology stands out as an “innovation bridge”, transforming cutting-edge research into scalable solutions and empowering health brands worldwide.

Market Outlook

With consumer focus on healthy aging and metabolic health intensifying, demand for next-generation products like AKK001™ and scientifically validated natural bioactives is growing rapidly. Industry analysts project the global probiotics market to exceed USD 100 billion by 2026. The Nutraland–Youthorin partnership will target potential markets in China, the United States, and Europe, leveraging differentiated products to establish category leadership.

Learn more about Nutraland USA, Inc. and Youthorin Biotechnology by visiting their websites: www.nutralandusa.com and www.youthorin.com.

About Youthorin Biotechnology

Youthorin Biotechnology specializes in the development of cutting-edge dietary supplements covering a wide range of natural substances, biosynthesis and other areas. Youthorin Biotechnology is committed to improving human health and quality of life through scientific innovation and technological iteration to promote healthy aging in humans.

About Nutraland USA, Inc.

Nutraland USA is a leading supplier of sustainable, plant-based nutritional ingredients for food, beverage, and supplement products. The company is focused on clean-label, responsibly and ethically sourced, innovative products that meet the highest quality standards and serve the evolving needs of health-conscious consumers.

