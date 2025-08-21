Quasi Robotics Unveils Version 3 of Flagship Model C2 AMR, Q.AI, and Cloud Connect Platform

Model C2 - AMR Lineup, version 3

Quasi Robotics launches Version 3 of Model C2, Q.AI, and Cloud Connect - delivering smarter autonomy, stability, and cloud-powered intelligence.

We’ve taken direct feedback from our partners and customers to engineer smarter, more stable, and more capable systems that push the boundaries of autonomous operations in real-world environments.” — Vlad Lebedev, CEO

FREDERICK, MD, MD, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quasi Robotics, a leading innovator in autonomous mobile robotics, today announced the release of Version 3 of its industry-defining platform - Model C2, Q.AI software suite, and Cloud Connect. This third-generation release marks the most comprehensive upgrade in the company's history, combining cutting-edge hardware innovations with AI-driven software enhancements and cloud-based operational intelligence.“Version 3 isn’t just a revision, it’s a complete platform evolution,” said Vlad Lebedev, CEO of Quasi Robotics. “We’ve taken direct feedback from our partners and customers to engineer smarter, more stable, and more capable systems that push the boundaries of autonomous operations in real-world environments.”Model C2 (v3) – Rugged Redesign Meets Intelligent Mobility• Rear-Wheel Drive Architecture for increased stability and smoother turns• Six New Floor-Level ToF Sensors for advanced obstacle detection and improved real-time navigation• Rugged, Industrial-Grade Construction: Aluminum alloy frame, aluminum composite shelves• New High-Efficiency Battery: Enhanced BMS supports 10A fast charging with full charge in 2 hours, up to 16 hours operation• Stereo 3D Camera with accelerated onboard image processing for real-time spatial analysis• Multi-Level Mapping: Manage multiple floors directly from the C2 touchscreen which is perfect for hospitals, hotels, and multi-level warehouses• 8-inch HD IPS Touchscreen with intuitive UI for job control, diagnostics, and scheduling• Wi-Fi Optional, OTA (over-the-air) updates supportedQ.AI Version 3 – Smarter, Faster, More Predictive• Faster Route Planning and more robust navigation engine• Unified Diagnostics Screen: View ToF sensors, battery status, and system messages immediately• Improved Battery Health Interface with real-time voltage, temp, and cycle analysis• Simplified Wi-Fi Configuration with guided setup• Real-Time User Prompts during area mapping (e.g., “slow down”, “speed up”)• Expanded Waypoint Options: Including ignore-orientation and auto eBrake• User-Friendly Feedback: Explanatory messages for incomplete deliveries or failed navigation attempts• Countless UX/UI Improvements based on customer feedbackCloud Connect v3 – Visibility and Control in the Cloud• No-Go Zones: Intuitive interface for blocking off restricted areas• New Speed Zones: Configure environment-based speed profiles• Charging Event Log & Dynamic Charging Graph: Visualize charge cycles and monitor fleet energy performance in real time• General Performance Enhancements: Numerous improvements and bug fixes for stability and responsivenessComing later – Advanced Navigation Package• Elevator API Integration: Seamlessly move between floors without human assistance• Stop/Wait Zones: Program timed stops - ideal for automatic doors and busy intersections• Traffic Lanes: Enforce directional routing to streamline flow in shared environments• Directional Zones: Enforce one-way travel in narrow or high-traffic paths• Evacuation Zones: Mark emergency access and staging areas• Sound & Light Zones: Configure beeping and lighting for specific areas or alertsAbout Quasi RoboticsFounded in 2017, Quasi Robotics is a pioneer in autonomous mobile solutions, delivering flexible, intelligent, and scalable robotic systems for healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and commercial environments.With a mission to simplify autonomy, Quasi empowers organizations to deploy robotic solutions without complexity or compromise.For more information, visit: www.quasi.ai ###

