Sporting Drama 'Off The Line' Now Available on DVD

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The sporting drama feature film “Off The Line” from Electric Shock Productions and starring Samuel L. Pierce is available to pre-save to watch in the comfort of your home ahead of its release on August 19th in both DVD and NTSC formats.Written and directed by Samuel L. Pierce (Get Rich Quick Scheme, The Future of Us), “Off The Line” also stars Forrest Campbell, Chris Noordman, Doran Danielson, Jeremy Moller, Hana Hyde and Aaron Doran. The feature length movie follows Mark Stevenson (Pierce), a determined young inline speedskater, who is eager to establish himself in the sport. Upon learning that the circuit will finance and send a race team to race the prestigious European Grand Prix 24-hour race to beat the circuit's biggest rivals Tropen Racing. Mark Stevenson and his friend Jake Flyer embark on a journey of rigorous training and seek out a seasoned coach who is struggling with life. Their aim is not only to win the race but also to bring order to their lives. Amidst the backdrop of business, sports, romance, and adventure, the narrative delves into the rough world of inline speed skating.“I’m thrilled to announce that the movie will be available on DVD for all our international fans,” stated Pierce. “This has been a long time coming, and we couldn’t be more excited about what the future holds for the film, the company, and the sport. Our hope is that this release helps grow the sport of speed skating, introduces it to new audiences around the world, and gives it the modern media representation it truly deserves.”“Off The Line” released on digital platforms on May 13th, 2025, and can be currently rented on Amazon Prime . The keepsake DVD, which is just over two hours, can be purchased HERE . In addition to the DVD, the movies original soundtrack is available on all digital platforms.

