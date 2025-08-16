WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Pedophiles, Sex Offenders, and Violent Thugs

Patriotic Americans are applying in droves to join ICE in its mission to remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens

WASHINGTON – Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested pedophiles, sex offenders, and violent thugs from American communities.

“It is sickening to see how many pedophiles, sex offenders, and violent thugs were allowed to roam our streets and prey on Americans. Every single day ICE arrests these criminals and is removing them from our country,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “President Trump and Secretary Noem are calling on patriotic Americans who want to help remove these sickos from our country to apply to become at ICE officer at JOIN.ICE.GOV.”