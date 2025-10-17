DHS Set to Impose New Fee for Illegal Aliens Paroled into the U.S. to Stop Rampant Abuse of the Parole Program

The fee will hold foreign nationals accountable and prevent rampant fraud and abuse

WASHINGTON – Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the implementation of a new $1,000 fee for aliens paroled into the United States to institute accountability and prevent rampant fraud of the parole system.

Under Secretary Kristi Noem’s leadership, DHS is returning common sense and integrity to our immigration system. The fee, effective October 16, 2025, aims to strengthen oversight of the immigration parole system and deter its misuse.

“The Biden Administration abused America’s immigration system and turned parole into a de facto amnesty program, thereby allowing millions of unvetted illegal aliens into the U.S., no questions asked, to the detriment of all Americans,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said. “Through the implementation of this new fee, President Trump and Secretary Noem are guaranteeing that foreign nationals, who wish to stay here, have skin in the game and do not exploit the system. This immigration parole fee notice is another tool to stop the degradation of our immigration system and restore law and order to our country.”

Fee Implementation and Collection

The $1,000 parole fee applies to all aliens granted parole under INA Section 212(d)(5)(A), including initial parole, re-parole, parole in place, or parole from DHS custody, unless they qualify for one of ten statutory exemptions.

The fee is triggered upon the actual grant and effectuation of parole, not upon filing a parole request or receiving a travel document. This means that any parole granted on or after October 16, 2025, is subject to the fee, even if the request was submitted earlier.

The fee will be collected by the three DHS components responsible for parole decisions: U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Fee Adjustments and Compliance

The $1,000 parole fee may be adjusted annually based on the Consumer Price Index. DHS will publish an annual notice in the Federal Register to announce adjusted fees.

