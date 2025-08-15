Senate Bill 969 Printer's Number 1109

PENNSYLVANIA, August 15 - charter schools under Article XVII-A of the act of March 10,

1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949.

(b) Priorities.--Priority shall be given to charter

applications serving underserved or underperforming communities.

§ 1407. Homeschooling support.

(a) Resources.--The department shall make instructional

materials, technology resources and grant funding available to

home education programs registered under section 1327.1 of the

act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public

School Code of 1949.

(b) Unlawful infringement.--No regulation under this chapter

shall alter or infringe upon the autonomy of lawful home

education programs.

§ 1408. STEM program enhancements.

(a) Grant allocation.--The department shall allocate grants

for the integration of Science, Technology, Engineering and

Mathematics curriculum in public schools ranked in the lowest

20% Statewide.

(b) Utilization.--Grants may be used for teacher training,

laboratory equipment and student research initiatives.

§ 1409. Teacher performance incentives.

(a) Establishment of fund.--The Teacher Excellence Incentive

Fund is established in the State Treasury and shall be funded

annually by appropriations from:

(1) unspent or reclaimed account moneys from dormant or

misused accounts;

(2) private donations and grants;

(3) Federal education reform funds, where applicable;

and

(4) other sources as authorized by law.

20250SB0969PN1109 - 5 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30