Senate Bill 969 Printer's Number 1109
PENNSYLVANIA, August 15 - charter schools under Article XVII-A of the act of March 10,
1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949.
(b) Priorities.--Priority shall be given to charter
applications serving underserved or underperforming communities.
§ 1407. Homeschooling support.
(a) Resources.--The department shall make instructional
materials, technology resources and grant funding available to
home education programs registered under section 1327.1 of the
act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public
School Code of 1949.
(b) Unlawful infringement.--No regulation under this chapter
shall alter or infringe upon the autonomy of lawful home
education programs.
§ 1408. STEM program enhancements.
(a) Grant allocation.--The department shall allocate grants
for the integration of Science, Technology, Engineering and
Mathematics curriculum in public schools ranked in the lowest
20% Statewide.
(b) Utilization.--Grants may be used for teacher training,
laboratory equipment and student research initiatives.
§ 1409. Teacher performance incentives.
(a) Establishment of fund.--The Teacher Excellence Incentive
Fund is established in the State Treasury and shall be funded
annually by appropriations from:
(1) unspent or reclaimed account moneys from dormant or
misused accounts;
(2) private donations and grants;
(3) Federal education reform funds, where applicable;
and
(4) other sources as authorized by law.
