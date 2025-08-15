Senate Bill 970 Printer's Number 1111

PENNSYLVANIA, August 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 1111

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

970

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MUTH, FONTANA AND COMITTA, AUGUST 15, 2025

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, AUGUST 15, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 58 (Oil and Gas) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in development, further providing for well permits.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3211 of Title 58 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 3211. Well permits.

* * *

(a.1) Oil and gas fluid injection wells prohibited.--

(1) No person shall drill or alter a well to inject

fluids produced in association with oil and gas production

for disposal or storage.

(2) The department may not issue a well permit for a

proposed drilling or alteration of a well to inject fluids

produced in association with oil and gas production for

disposal or storage.

(3) A person who meets the following may bring an action

in a court of common pleas to enforce compliance with

