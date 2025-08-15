Senate Bill 970 Printer's Number 1111
PENNSYLVANIA, August 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 1111
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
970
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MUTH, FONTANA AND COMITTA, AUGUST 15, 2025
REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, AUGUST 15, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 58 (Oil and Gas) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in development, further providing for well permits.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3211 of Title 58 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:
§ 3211. Well permits.
* * *
(a.1) Oil and gas fluid injection wells prohibited.--
(1) No person shall drill or alter a well to inject
fluids produced in association with oil and gas production
for disposal or storage.
(2) The department may not issue a well permit for a
proposed drilling or alteration of a well to inject fluids
produced in association with oil and gas production for
disposal or storage.
(3) A person who meets the following may bring an action
in a court of common pleas to enforce compliance with
