Senate Resolution 137 Printer's Number 1110
PENNSYLVANIA, August 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 1110
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
137
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MUTH, SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, L. WILLIAMS, FONTANA,
COMITTA, STEFANO, BROWN, HUGHES, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI,
PISCIOTTANO, HAYWOOD, HUTCHINSON AND KANE, AUGUST 15, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, AUGUST 15, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of August 2025 as "Emergency Management
Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Emergencies and disasters can occur unexpectedly,
posing significant threats to life, property and the
environment; and
WHEREAS, Local emergency managers, emergency managers across
all sectors, community leaders, the Pennsylvania Emergency
Management Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency
dedicate countless hours to developing preparedness, response,
recovery and mitigation programs to protect the lives and
property of all persons living in this Commonwealth and the
United States; and
WHEREAS, Emergency managers throughout this Commonwealth are
charged with establishing and maintaining the capabilities
necessary to effectively direct, coordinate and support
emergency and disaster response and recovery efforts; and
WHEREAS, The mission areas of prevention, protection,
