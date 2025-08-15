Senate Resolution 137 Printer's Number 1110

PENNSYLVANIA, August 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 1110

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

137

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MUTH, SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, L. WILLIAMS, FONTANA,

COMITTA, STEFANO, BROWN, HUGHES, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI,

PISCIOTTANO, HAYWOOD, HUTCHINSON AND KANE, AUGUST 15, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, AUGUST 15, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of August 2025 as "Emergency Management

Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Emergencies and disasters can occur unexpectedly,

posing significant threats to life, property and the

environment; and

WHEREAS, Local emergency managers, emergency managers across

all sectors, community leaders, the Pennsylvania Emergency

Management Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency

dedicate countless hours to developing preparedness, response,

recovery and mitigation programs to protect the lives and

property of all persons living in this Commonwealth and the

United States; and

WHEREAS, Emergency managers throughout this Commonwealth are

charged with establishing and maintaining the capabilities

necessary to effectively direct, coordinate and support

emergency and disaster response and recovery efforts; and

WHEREAS, The mission areas of prevention, protection,

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17