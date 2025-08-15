Senate Bill 971 Printer's Number 1112

PENNSYLVANIA, August 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 1112

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

971

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY KEARNEY, HUTCHINSON, DUSH, KEEFER, KIM, FONTANA,

STEFANO, COSTA AND J. WARD, AUGUST 15, 2025

REFERRED TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT, AUGUST 15, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103, No.69), entitled "An

act concerning townships of the second class; and amending,

revising, consolidating and changing the law relating

thereto," in auditors and accountants, further providing for

completion, filing and publication of annual township report

and financial statement.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 904(a), (b) and (e) of the act of May 1,

1933 (P.L.103, No.69), known as The Second Class Township Code,

are amended to read:

Section 904. Completion, Filing and Publication of Annual

Township Report and Financial Statement.--(a) The board of

auditors shall complete their audit, settlement and adjustment

before the [first day of April] last day of June of each year.

(b) The board of auditors shall make a report of the affairs

of the township, executed copies of which report shall be filed

not later than [ninety days after the close of the fiscal year]

the last day of June of each year by the secretary of the board

of auditors with the township secretary, the clerk of the court

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20