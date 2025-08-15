Senate Bill 971 Printer's Number 1112
PENNSYLVANIA, August 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 1112
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
971
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY KEARNEY, HUTCHINSON, DUSH, KEEFER, KIM, FONTANA,
STEFANO, COSTA AND J. WARD, AUGUST 15, 2025
REFERRED TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT, AUGUST 15, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103, No.69), entitled "An
act concerning townships of the second class; and amending,
revising, consolidating and changing the law relating
thereto," in auditors and accountants, further providing for
completion, filing and publication of annual township report
and financial statement.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 904(a), (b) and (e) of the act of May 1,
1933 (P.L.103, No.69), known as The Second Class Township Code,
are amended to read:
Section 904. Completion, Filing and Publication of Annual
Township Report and Financial Statement.--(a) The board of
auditors shall complete their audit, settlement and adjustment
before the [first day of April] last day of June of each year.
(b) The board of auditors shall make a report of the affairs
of the township, executed copies of which report shall be filed
not later than [ninety days after the close of the fiscal year]
the last day of June of each year by the secretary of the board
of auditors with the township secretary, the clerk of the court
