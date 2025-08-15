Submit Release
Senate Bill 972 Printer's Number 1113

PENNSYLVANIA, August 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 1113

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

972

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY KEARNEY, HUTCHINSON, DUSH, KEEFER, KIM, STEFANO,

BROWN, COSTA, SCHWANK AND J. WARD, AUGUST 15, 2025

REFERRED TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT, AUGUST 15, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103, No.69), entitled "An

act concerning townships of the second class; and amending,

revising, consolidating and changing the law relating

thereto," in corporate powers, further providing for care of

memorials.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1538 of the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103,

No.69), known as The Second Class Township Code, is amended to

read:

Section 1538. [Care of Memorials.--The board of supervisors

may maintain and repair any soldiers' monument or memorial

existing or erected within the township and may receive funds

from persons or organizations for those purposes.] Control,

Maintenance and Repair of Memorials.--(a) A board of

supervisors may maintain, repair, establish or contribute to the

maintenance, repair or establishment of any memorial and may

receive money from persons or organizations for those purposes.

(b) As used in this section, the term "memorials" means:

