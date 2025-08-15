Senate Bill 972 Printer's Number 1113
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
972
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY KEARNEY, HUTCHINSON, DUSH, KEEFER, KIM, STEFANO,
BROWN, COSTA, SCHWANK AND J. WARD, AUGUST 15, 2025
REFERRED TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT, AUGUST 15, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103, No.69), entitled "An
act concerning townships of the second class; and amending,
revising, consolidating and changing the law relating
thereto," in corporate powers, further providing for care of
memorials.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1538 of the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103,
No.69), known as The Second Class Township Code, is amended to
read:
Section 1538. [Care of Memorials.--The board of supervisors
may maintain and repair any soldiers' monument or memorial
existing or erected within the township and may receive funds
from persons or organizations for those purposes.] Control,
Maintenance and Repair of Memorials.--(a) A board of
supervisors may maintain, repair, establish or contribute to the
maintenance, repair or establishment of any memorial and may
receive money from persons or organizations for those purposes.
(b) As used in this section, the term "memorials" means:
