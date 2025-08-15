Senate Bill 973 Printer's Number 1114

PENNSYLVANIA, August 15 - paragraph (1) shall, at a minimum, include:

(i) An ultrasound video at least five minutes in length

showing human development of the brain, heart, sex organs and

other vital organs at the following intervals:

(A) Eight weeks' gestational age.

(B) Twelve weeks' gestational age.

(C) Seventeen weeks' gestational age.

(D) Twenty-two weeks' gestational age.

(E) Twenty-seven weeks' gestational age.

(F) Thirty-two weeks' gestational age.

(G) Thirty-seven weeks' gestational age.

(ii) A presentation of a high-quality, computer-generated,

animated rendering showing the process of fertilization and

every stage of human development inside the uterus, noting

significant markers in cell growth and organ development for

every significant marker of pregnancy until birth.

(iii) Age-appropriate instruction on the effects and harms

of illegal drugs, narcotics, tobacco and alcohol on pregnancy,

including potential harm to the fetus, risks of developmental

disorders and the long-term health consequences for both mother

and child.

(b) As used in this section, the following words and phrases

shall have the meanings given to them in this subsection unless

the context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Gestational age." The age of an unborn child as calculated

from the first day of the last menstrual period of the pregnant

woman.

"School entity." A school district, intermediate unit,

charter school, cyber charter school or regional charter school.

"Ultrasound video." A video produced through the use of an

20250SB0973PN1114 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30