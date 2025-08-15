Traffic Advisory - Alford Street Temporary Lane Closure

After a mechanical issue was identified on the Alford Street Bridge, officials made the decision to immediately close the westerly (Encore Casino/MBTA garage) side of the bridge to pedestrian traffic in order to ensure public safety and prevent any tripping or other hazards.

While our contractor works to complete the necessary repairs, the right-hand traffic lane will be temporarily closed. The timeline will be updated as it becomes available.

Once the work zone barriers are installed and lane restrictions are implemented, the sidewalk will reopen to pedestrians. As part of the traffic management plan, Variable Message Signs (VMS) will be installed to guide and inform road users for the duration of the repair work.