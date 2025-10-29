Mayor Michelle Wu Announces New Boston Energy Saver Program To Help Boston Residents Upgrade Their Buildings

Mayor Michelle Wu announced the launch of the Boston Energy Saver program, a new City service helping Boston renters, homeowners, and small businesses upgrade their buildings and lower their energy bills. Starting today, residents can visit boston.gov/save or call 617-635-SAVE (7283) for a 1-on-1 consultation about available discounts and building upgrade options to save money on energy costs. This service is available at no cost to Boston residents and small business owners. Mayor Wu first announced the Boston Energy Saver program at her 2025 State of the City address.

“As winter approaches, energy costs to keep families warm become even more of a financial burden,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m proud to launch the Boston Energy Saver Program — a one-stop shop for residents, families, and small businesses to unlock resources to lower their costs with energy efficiency upgrades. Through our partnership with Eversource and National Grid, we are cutting energy costs and reducing reliance on fossil fuels for a more affordable and resilient future.”

Currently, there are many energy programs available to consumers, but it can be difficult to understand where to start. Boston Energy Saver is a resource developed in partnership with Eversource, National Grid, and local nonprofits to connect Boston residents with discounts and building upgrades that work best for their home or small business. These potential upgrades include rebates and low-cost financing for energy upgrades, building weatherization, heat pumps, induction stoves, energy bill check-ups to make sure residents are not being overcharged, among others. Energy bill savings will be dependent on the size of the building, its current fuel source, as well as the selected discounts and incentives. For example, residents can save up to $10,000 or more on the installation of a heat pump heating and cooling system with a Mass Save rebate. Through weatherization upgrades, residents who use oil heating could expect savings between 10 and 20 percent on their energy bill, or up to $380 annually. These savings will provide critical support to small businesses, homeowners, and renters during the current affordability crisis.

“Programs like Boston Energy Saver make it easier for residents and small businesses to take real, affordable steps toward a greener future,” said City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata. “By helping people lower their utility bills and make their buildings more efficient, we’re advancing climate action in a way that centers equity and everyday Bostonians.”

“Buildings are the source of 70% of Boston’s carbon emissions,” said Brian Swett, Chief Climate Officer for the City of Boston. “Making your home or business more energy efficient is a win-win: you stay comfortable indoors, you save money, and you are doing your part to reduce the carbon emissions that cause air pollution and global warming.”

By 2027, the City plans to deliver $300 million in total benefits through Boston Energy Saver to homes and businesses, including installing 5,000 heat pumps and weatherizing 10,000 buildings. Notably, Boston Energy Saver also provides support to renters and property owners of smaller buildings, who have historically faced barriers to accessing energy efficiency programs. The City of Boston is also conducting targeted outreach to low-income families in partnership with community-based organizations so that residents hit hardest by high energy bills can get assistance.

Residents and small businesses who currently use oil or electric resistance heating are strongly encouraged to contact Boston Energy Saver because there are many options to substantially reduce energy costs. For example, Boston Energy Saver’s help desk can connect residents with benefits through Mass Save® programs, which now cover 100% of the costs for approved weatherization, electrical upgrades, and heat pumps for rental buildings in Boston’s Designated Equity Community neighborhoods: Allston, Brighton, Dorchester, East Boston, Fenway, Hyde Park, Mattapan, Mission Hill, and Roxbury.

“With Boston Energy Saver, the City and our partners have built a program that’s just right for this time: trusted, accessible advice on the best energy incentives we’ve ever had in Boston,” said Oliver Sellers-Garcia, Boston’s Environment Commissioner and Green New Deal Director. “We are here to help Boston residents pick the building upgrades and cost-saving strategies that are best for them.”

“We’re proud to partner with the City of Boston to bring energy efficiency solutions within reach for more residents and businesses to help lower their bills,” said Kate Peters, Director of Energy Efficiency at Eversource. “This collaboration is about making energy solutions more accessible and affordable for customers, leveraging existing funding in the state’s three-year plan to break down barriers and deliver real impact to our communities.”

“National Grid is proud to partner with the City of Boston on this important initiative to help educate customers and connect them with solutions to save money on energy bills,” said Bill Malee, Chief Customer Officer at National Grid. “The City’s coordinated approach will enhance access to energy-saving resources and is especially important as we head into the winter season to help residents and small businesses manage energy costs.”

“The Boston Community Land Trust recently connected with the emerging Boston Energy Saver program, a gem of a resource for a small organization like ours committed to weatherization and energy retrofits for our portfolio of small, scattered site affordable buildings in Dorchester,” said Meridith Levy, Executive Director of the Boston Community Land Trust. “There is no way we would be able to accomplish our energy efficiency goals for our community without having access to the myriad funding programs and resources, which can be complicated to navigate. Climate resilient buildings should be accessible to people of all income levels-- the Boston Energy Saver program will help us get there faster."

The Boston Energy Saver Help Desk is available from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, in English, Spanish, Cape Verdean Creole, Chinese, Haitian Creole, and Vietnamese. Boston Energy Saver offers residents and small businesses answers and advice on a wide range of topics, and even has a technical assistance contractor to answer specialized questions about specific projects and buildings. Residents can schedule a one-on-one consultation with our Help Desk here.

Visit boston.gov/save, email energysaver@boston.gov or call 617-635-SAVE (7283) to learn more.