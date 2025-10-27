Mayor Wu, Superintendent Skipper Cut Ribbon On Patrick J. Kennedy Elementary School

Today, Mayor Michelle Wu joined Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper, the City's Public Facilities Department, and community members at the official ribbon cutting of the newly renovated Patrick J. Kennedy Elementary School in East Boston.

The Patrick J. Kennedy Elementary School, in East Boston, is a close knit school that enrolls approximately 300 students. Its mission is to educate students by providing a safe, healthy, and family environment. This $23 million project, funded through the City’s five-year Capital Plan, includes a 3,900-square-foot two-story addition, housing a new main entrance at-grade, a new stairwell, a new elevator serving all three levels of the building, and accessible toilets. It also includes a renovation to provide accessibility upgrades and fire protection service to the entire existing school building.

“In Boston, we want every school to be just like the PJ Kennedy now — beautiful, accommodating, accessible, welcoming, and fun — because that is what our families and school communities deserve,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Every school should nurture curiosity and act as a space where students can discover who they are and explore the world around them.”

Inside the existing building, all bathrooms are fully renovated, drinking fountains, doors, and hardware were replaced, and stairways and signage were updated to meet modern accessibility and safety standards. Site improvements further transformed the school grounds as the playground was relocated and upgraded, the parking lot and hard-surface play areas were reconfigured, and a new exterior stair and sidewalk from Bennington Street were added, replacing unused asphalt and installing new fencing to improve safety and appearance.

“Today’s ribbon cutting at the Patrick J. Kennedy Elementary School is another significant step forward in our shared commitment to providing every student in Boston with a welcoming, safe, and modern learning environment,” said Superintendent Mary Skipper. “In collaboration with our city partners, we invested over $16 million to meet the needs of its incredible school community, including critical improvements such as a new entrance, expanded kindergarten space, and a dedicated music room, as well as essential improvements that enhance accessibility throughout the building. We are thankful to work alongside Mayor Wu and for her leadership in these efforts. Boston Public Schools and the City of Boston will continue to make targeted investments across the district to ensure our students have access to high-quality learning environments where they can grow and thrive."

“East Boston is a community welcoming of all,” said Lydia Edwards, State Senator for the Third Suffolk District. “The new Patrick J. Kennedy Elementary School embodies that spirit by fostering an environment that is both accessible and inspiring for students of all backgrounds. What was once an aging, inaccessible facility is now a vibrant and safe learning environment. The renovated classrooms, updated bathrooms, and improved accessibility features show our collective commitment to giving every child the best possible start. I want to thank Mayor Wu, Superintendent Skipper, the City’s Public Facilities Department, and everyone who worked to make this renovation possible.”

"The renovations to the PJ Kennedy will create a better and more welcoming learning environment for students and faculty, while improving the outward appearance of the school,” said State Representative Adrian Madaro. “I am grateful that Mayor Michelle Wu, Superintendent Mary Skipper, the Boston Public Schools, and the City of Boston have made this significant investment in the PJ Kennedy, reflecting their commitment to delivering excellent public education."

“The Patrick J. Kennedy Elementary School is in the heart of the East Boston community, where generations of families have learned, grown, and built lifelong connections,” said City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata. “This renovation represents an investment in our students’ safety, accessibility, and joy of learning. I’m grateful to Mayor Wu, Superintendent Skipper, and everyone who helped make this project possible so that every child in East Boston can thrive in a school that reflects their pride and potential.”

“This project represents our commitment to creating school facilities that meet the needs of today’s students while honoring the character of the neighborhoods they serve,” said Executive Director of the Public Facilities Department Carleton Jones. “The Patrick J. Kennedy renovation is a great example of how thoughtful design and construction can enhance accessibility, safety, and functionality while creating a welcoming environment for students, families, and educators. We’re proud to see this revitalized building open its doors for the next generation of East Boston learners!”

Principal Kristen Goncalves said, "Today marks a new chapter in our school’s history — one that honors our deep roots in East Boston while embracing a future that is inclusive, innovative, and inspiring. These renovations and additions have transformed our building into a space that truly reflects the brilliance and diversity of our students. Together, these improvements make PJ Kennedy not only a better school, but a more beautiful part of our neighborhood."

The PJ Kennedy renovation builds on Mayor Wu’s work to ensure that Boston is a home for everyone, a home that invests in safe, accessible, and inspiring learning environments for all students. This school year, Mayor Wu has cut the ribbon on three schools - Patrick J. Kennedy Elementary School in East Boston, the newly constructed William E. Carter School and the new Sarah Roberts Elementary School in Roslindale. The project was designed by Raymond Design Associates, Inc.. GVW Construction Inc. served as the construction manager. Boston Public Schools Capital Planning Department and City of Boston Public Facilities Department also helped lead the project to completion.