Mayor Michelle Wu Joins Community to Celebrate Reopening of Mattahunt Woods Urban Wild in Mattapan

Friday’s ribbon cutting and community celebration mark the culmination of three years of community engagement and ecological restoration of a green space in Mattapan

Mayor Michelle Wu on Friday joined several community members to announce the reopening of the Mattahunt Woods Urban Wild in Mattapan following a three-year restoration effort led by the Environment Department and the Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with local residents. The urban wild is now open and accessible to all, with new entrances, multi-lingual signage, bike racks, benches and an accessible trail network, as well as substantial ecological restoration that included removing trash, treating invasive plants, and planting native vegetation. Work is also underway to build a new trail connecting Mattahunt Woods to the Mattahunt Elementary School and Mattahunt Community Center, to be completed in early 2026. These restoration efforts were funded through the City’s five-year Capital Plan, with $850,000 allocated to the Environment Department to manage the project.

The Mattahunt Woods Urban Wild, protected in 2008 through a citizen petition, is made up of nearly nine acres of woodlands and wetlands. Prior to this restoration effort, portions of the urban wild contained significant amounts of construction debris, trash, automobile parts, and invasive plants. In January 2023, the City launched the restoration initiative by conducting site analyses, collecting community feedback, and finalizing the green spaces design, with construction beginning in June 2024.

“I am thrilled that Boston’s families can enjoy the beauty of the Mattahunt Woods, with full access through new trails and restoration,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I am grateful for the partnership with all our community members who have stewarded this special space for decades and helped shape these improvements to connect even more neighbors, students, and visitors to learning and enjoyment.”

“Thriving urban wilds make our communities more resilient,” said Chief Climate Officer Brian Swett. “As the planet warms, we need every tool in our toolbelt to protect our communities against extreme heat and flooding. This effort gives Mattapan an extra layer of resilience that this community deserves.”

Notable site improvements include:

Removal of all trash and debris from the property, including shopping carts, tires, paint cans, discarded fences, piles of concrete and asphalt, and more.

Removal of invasive plant species and hazardous trees as well as the planting of native vegetation to support ecosystem health and habitat biodiversity.

Incorporating 20,000 square feet of previously unprotected land into the property. This land had been owned by the Mayor’s Office of Housing and was transferred to the Boston Conservation Commission for long term protection as part of this project.

Repaired leaking sewer infrastructure within the property.

Built a new trail network consisting of boardwalks and pathways that meet Forest Service Accessibility standards and prevent damage to the wetlands.

Improved stormwater management through the addition of permeable pavers, a new culvert, and bioswales.

Added benches, bike racks, and gates at entrances to make it more welcoming and prevent unauthorized vehicle access.

Created two new site entrances at Alabama Street to improve connectivity to the Mattahunt Elementary School and at Itasca Street to provide access to and from Cummins Highway.

Added new wayfinding and educational signage with site use rules, trail maps, information about property’s wetlands, native plants, and wildlife in English, Spanish, and Haitian Creole.

“Boston’s Urban Wilds bring people together and help deepen our connection to the natural world,” said Interim Boston Parks Commissioner Cathy Baker-Eclipse. “We’re proud to partner with the Boston Conservation Commission, PowerCorps Boston, and the Greater Mattapan Neighborhood Council to improve Mattahunt Woods as a place where the Mattapan community can gather, explore, and enjoy the beauty of nature close to home.”

“The reopening of Mattahunt Woods reflects Boston’s commitment to investing in every neighborhood,” said City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune. “Green spaces in Mattapan were an essential part of my childhood and residents deserve more of them to strengthen community ties and to find places for respite. Thank you to the Mayor, the Environment Department, the Parks and Recreation Department, and our local community partners for their leadership and dedication to restoring these areas through sustainable practices.”

“Mattahunt Woods was an overlooked natural space that supports wildlife and protects our environment," said City Councilor Enrique Pepén. "This will be a great green space for the community that has long been neglected. This new trail opens up a welcoming green pathway where the community can experience nature up close and enjoy a safer path through the neighborhood.”

“Mattahunt Woods is a powerful example of what happens when community, conservation, and city leadership come together,” said State Senator Liz Miranda. “This project restores a treasured green space, strengthens our wetlands, and reconnects Mattapan residents, especially our young people at Mattahunt Elementary, with nature right in their own neighborhood. It’s a celebration of resilience, renewal, and the City of Boston’s commitment to a healthier, greener future for all.”

“The transformation of Mattahunt Woods stands as a powerful example of what’s possible when neighbors come together,” said State Representative Brandy Fluker-Reid. “Through community-driven action, we’ve turned a vision into reality— the effort to restore this urban wild has reconnected us all to nature, and to each other."

This initiative was also the first capital construction project in the city to utilize PowerCorpsBOS, a 10-month green industry workforce development program. Mattahunt Woods will continue to be a legacy project for PowerCorpsBOS moving forward for future cohorts to complete additional small projects and support ongoing maintenance at Mattahunt Woods.

Mattahunt Woods is owned by the City of Boston’s Conservation Commission and maintained by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s Urban Wild Program. This site is part of Boston’s network of 29 urban wilds, covering 176 acres citywide. These spaces provide recreation and outdoor education to the community, as well as a crucial habitat for native wildlife. They also improve Boston’s neighborhood health and resilience by improving air quality, storing floodwater, filtering storm water, and providing cooling with a robust tree canopy.