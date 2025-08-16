You're Invited: Hot August Night at the Washington Soldiers Home

Join Residents at the Washington Soldiers Home (WSH) for Hot August Night—a fun summer evening of celebration, community, and good times.

Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 4:30 PM – 7:30 PM | Washington Soldiers Home, Orting, WA | 1301 Orting Kapowsin Hwy E, Orting, WA 98360

This community event brings together Veterans, families, and community members for a vibrant showcase of local pride and volunteer appreciation. Spread across our beautiful campus grounds, guests will enjoy:

Local Car and Motorcycle Groups

Military Vehicles

Music at the WSH Gazebo by Entertainment Masters

Certified Veteran-Owned Food Trucks: BBQ, Kona Ice & Ice Cream

Volunteer Recognition & Best in Car Show Awards

Plus, stop by our WDVA Information Tables to learn more about:

Eligibility for the Soldiers Home

Veterans Benefits

Employment Opportunities

How to Volunteer and Get Involved

Car show vehicles still needed! We are still in need for more vehicles for the car and motorcycle show, so please register your vehicle using the event registration link and help share with your community!

Bring your chairs and blankets and settle in for an evening of community spirit, honoring our veterans, and making meaningful connections with residents and clients of the Washington Soldiers Home.

This event is open to the public —we can't wait to see you there!

About the Washington Soldiers Home: Located in Orting, WA, the Washington Soldiers Home in Orting is a proud part of the Washington Department of Veterans Affairs, providing compassionate care and services to Washington’s Veterans and their families.