CMS Innovation Center releases FAQ on prior authorization program pilot

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Innovation Center Aug. 12 released an FAQ on the Wasteful and Inappropriate Service Reduction Model, a six-year technology-enabled prior authorization program pilot. CMS will partner with third-party entities to implement the program for a specified list of services delivered to patients with Original Medicare. The FAQs address patient rights, the coverage review process for beneficiaries and providers, safeguarding against inappropriate denials, protecting patient data and more. The model begins Jan. 1.

