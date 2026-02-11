Submit Release
Senate Aging Committee holds hearing on physician burnout 

The Senate Special Committee on Aging held a hearing Feb. 11 on issues impacting physician burnout. The AHA provided a statement for the hearing and urged Congress to pass legislation to address burnout, including the Improving Seniors’ Timely Access to Care Act (H.R. 3514/S. 1816), legislation that would streamline prior authorization requirements under Medicare Advantage plans by making them simpler and more uniform, and the Save Healthcare Workers Act (H.R. 3178/S. 1600), a bill that would make it a federal crime to assault a hospital employee. The AHA also urged Congress to pass the Resident Physician Shortage Reduction Act of 2025 (H.R. 3890/S. 2439), which would add 14,000 Medicare-funded residency positions over seven years.

