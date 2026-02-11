Senate Aging Committee holds hearing on physician burnout 

The Senate Special Committee on Aging held a hearing Feb. 11 on issues impacting physician burnout. The AHA provided a statement for the hearing and urged Congress to pass legislation to address burnout, including the Improving Seniors’ Timely Access to Care Act (H.R. 3514/S. 1816), legislation that would streamline prior authorization requirements under Medicare Advantage plans by making them simpler and more uniform, and the Save Healthcare Workers Act (H.R. 3178/S. 1600), a bill that would make it a federal crime to assault a hospital employee. The AHA also urged Congress to pass the Resident Physician Shortage Reduction Act of 2025 (H.R. 3890/S. 2439), which would add 14,000 Medicare-funded residency positions over seven years.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.