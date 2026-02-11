Submit Release
Maine Hospital Association President Michaud to retire; Jeffrey Austin named successor 

The Maine Hospital Association recently announced that longtime President Steven Michaud is retiring and will be succeeded by Jeffrey Austin, MHA vice president of government affairs and communications, effective March 1. Michaud joined the MHA in 1987 and has been president since 1999. 

“Steve has been a close partner and great leader during his decades-long career with the Maine Hospital Association,” said AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack. “No one understands the politics of Maine better than Steve and he is always willing to step up to help the hospital field and our patients and communities, most recently as a litigant in our successful 340B rebate case. His political acumen and great sense of humor will be missed, and we wish him the best in retirement.” 

