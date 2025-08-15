US Event Photos Sadly Announces the Passing of Co-Owner Matthew Frey

Green screen photographers Mike Gatty and the late Matthew Frey at their home in Baltimore, MD Mike Gatty and Matthew Frey hit the road. Dinner time on location for Mike and Matthew.

Matthew Frey, co-owner, photographer, and client relations leader at US Event Photos, passed away from a 7 year protracted battle with cancer.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US Event Photos Owner and Lead Photographer Mike Gatty announced today that his partner, husband and best friend, co-owner of US Event Photos, Matthew Frey, passed away after a 7-year battle with cancer.

Frey died early this spring after the protracted battle, and while Gatty had notified major clients, friends and associates, the loss was so deep a formal announcement was held until the six month anniversary of the death.

Frey joined Gatty nearly 21 years ago after they met at a fundraising cancer bike ride. Frey was a participant in the ride, Gatty the event’s photographer. The fun ride was planned between Columbia, MD and Washington, DC, culminating at the National Mall.

It was never to be. Originally to be held “rain or shine”, a tropical depression made the ride impossible.

“It was 4 am. I looked out as rain poured down the side of a tent, set up for the participants to shelter before the ride. One rider, later I learned it was Matthew, stood outside, in the rain, soaked through. ‘I love the rain’, he said, grinning and looking right at me. We, basically, didn’t leave each other’s side for the next 21 years.”

Frey developed a lower bowel tumor about seven years ago. After learning of the diagnosis, and after a lot of research, the couple decided to move from their home in Florida to Baltimore, MD, so Frey could be treated at Johns Hopkins Hospital. He underwent extensive surgery during COVID. Unfortunately, he was plagued by infections, required additional surgery, and recovery took nearly two years. Just as he began to heal, a routine test showed his blood cancer markers had skyrocketed. Further imaging revealed a new cancer on his pelvic bone by his bladder – inoperable. In the end, cancer continued to spread.

On March 1, 2025, at approximately 8 am, Matthew Frey died at a local hospice. Gatty and other family were by his side.

“It’s a huge hole in my life, in the business, and in my universe. But I hear Matthew in my ear, every day. He says, ‘Get to work, please. Suck it up, Buttercup.’” Gatty said, “I’ve tried. I have taken some time off. But soon it will be time to step behind the camera and shoot.”

Work at US Event Photos continues, although on a curtailed and select client schedule. Normal operations are expected to resume this fall. US Event Photos specializes in Green Screen Photo Booths and Head Shot Photo Booths at major events nationwide. Major companies invite them into their offices for headshot photography of the entire staff, including Wells Fargo, Allspring Global Financial, and Hyland Software. Other experience includes work for NBC, HBO, Honda, Yamaha, and the Travel and Adventure Show. All of these clients worked extensively with Frey, and the Travel and Adventure Show has dedicated their green screen photo booth in perpetuity in Frey’s name.

