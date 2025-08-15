US Event Photos announces 11th year with Travel and Adventure Show; First since co-owner's death

Choctaw Nation has sponsored 5 of the 9 TAS Green Screen Photo Booths for 2024 Green screen photographers Mike Gatty and the late Matthew Frey at their home in Baltimore, MD A participant "dances" at one of the 2024 Travel and Adventure Shows sponsored by Choctaw Nation.

US Event Photos announces their 11th year providing green screen photo booths at ten nationwide travel shows; the first season since the death of Matthew Frey.

This year is our first full year without partner Matthew Frey, and I am still reeling from his loss. Not only was he my husband and best friend, but he was also a guiding vision for US Event Photos.” — Mike Gatty, Lead Photographer US Event Photos

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the eleventh year, US Event Photos brings their mega experiential photo marketing green screen photo booths to the Travel and Adventure Show. With an expanded, ten, two-day shows nationwide, the photo booth has become a go-to destination for show attendees and serves about 2,000 attendees per show. Each week, the green screen photo booth is sponsored by a top travel destination, and this year, for the third year in a row, Chocktaw Nation is sponsoring most of the available booths. Other partners include Anchorage, AK and Currituck, NC. Both have long standing sponsorships for the green screen photo booth.

This past year, however, proved a difficult one for US Event Photos. Partway through the 2024 show season, US Even Photos co-owner and photographer, Matthew Frey, died after a long battle with cancer. Participants and staff immediately felt the loss, and management of the Travel and Adventure Show immediately dedicated the green screen photo booth, in perpetuity, in his name.

“This year is our first full year without partner Matthew Frey, and I am still reeling from his loss,” said US Event Photos Owner Mike Gatty. “Not only was he my husband and best friend, but he was also a guiding vision for US Event Photos, and how we execute events. His loss is a huge, black hole in my life. However, I can hear Matthew in my ear: ‘Suck it up, buttercup’, he would have said, ‘get to work! And, have fun!’ I left out the explicative he would have added at the end of that quote.”

Going into their 21st year, the Travel & Adventure Shows are the industry’s premier consumer travel booking and planning travel trade shows in the United States. Top tour operators and travel suppliers from around the world bring their top planning and booking experts to each event to help attendees book their dream vacation. Four on-floor travel theaters feature national travel expert speakers throughout each weekend.

US Event Photos is in their 20th year, supply industry leading green screen photo booths to flagship partners nationwide. Known for creative, over-the-top, and energized photo experiences, they’ve become a go-to for national brands. In addition to their 11 years with the Travel & Adventure Show, they’ve partnered with leading partners like HBO, NBC, and leading pharmaceutical companies to promote their brands through the magic of experiential photo marketing and green screen photo booths.

