Well-Known National Event and Portrait Photographer to Setup Studio at Christmas Around the World Cleveland

Santa and Family at the Great Wall of China? Family Portraits at CATW Cleveland by Photographer Mike Gatty A participant at Bassmasters grew up. (Right) As a kid posing with his catch and (Left) as an angler at the annual contest.

A huge green screen studio to be erected on location at Crusher's Stadium for Christmas Around the World Cleveland

This will be an experience. It is both sophisticated and massively fun. I can’t wait to see it all come together. Families will love these photos. It’ll become an instant tradition.” — Mike Gatty, Lead Photographer US Event Photos

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infamous event and portrait photographer, Mike Gatty, Lead Photographer at US Event Photos, will erect a huge on-location photo studio at Christmas Around the World (CATW). This inaugural event, held at Crushers Stadium in Avon, is produced by USA Expositions, a company well known for their Cleveland Oktoberfest, voted the number one best Oktoberfest in the United States by USA Today Reader’s Choice Awards 2023.

“We’re creating something Cleveland has never seen before – an experience where guests can explore the world’s most beloved holiday traditions, all in one place,” said Adam Roggenburk, president of USA Expositions. “From incredible cultural performances to delicious global cuisines – and of course the Photo Experience -- Christmas Around the World is designed to create lasting memories for families.”

The sophisticated, on-location photo studio is key to creating those lasting memories. At the studio, family portraits and Around the World Santa photos will be available by appointment for a nominal fee. All images will be created by Gatty, a well-known event photographer who provides photo experiences for leading companies including HBO, INC. Magazine, Yamaha Motors, US Bank, Adobe, Canon Cameras, and the Travel and Adventure Show Series. He is famous for his energized, fun, over-the-top experiences that result in fantastic images. At CATW, the photo set will include a 16’ panoramic green screen and eight studio lights. That one-of-a-kind, on location studio will allow Gatty to produce images indistinguishable from photos taken in traditional studios.

“This is not a photo booth,” Gatty said, “It is an experience. It will be both sophisticated and massively fun. I can’t wait to see it all come together. Families will love these photos. It’ll become an instant tradition – for the families, and for me.”

CATW will feature a world-wide travel theme throughout the event, including at the massive photo experience. For Santa Photos, participants can pick from 12 world-wide backgrounds. The finished image will look like Santa met the family on the Great Wall of China, or at the Eiffel Tower, in London, or 9 other iconic locations. Family portraits without Santa are also available by limited appointments, and for those images, families can pick from the 12 world-wide backgrounds, plus 6 others for the final image.

Gatty’s experience producing green screen travel photos started with a series of events for the Travel Channel, which is where, 11 years ago, he met the management team at USA Expositions. When USA Expositions decided to launch CATW, they immediately thought of Gatty and reached out. Planning for CATW started years ago, and the project will launch on Black Friday, November 29, 2024.

Gatty and US Event Photos are known for a variety of annual events, including the Travel and Adventure Show Series and Bassmasters, the world’s largest bass fishing contest. For a dozen years, Gatty has photographed families at those events.

“One of my favorite things is when a mom and dad show me photos I’ve taken of their family over the past decade,” Gatty said, “I watch their kids grow up. I watch families expand. It makes what I do magical.”

CATW kicks off November 29th at Crushers Stadium and will continue through the New Year, wrapping on January 4, 2025. Family portraits and Around the World Santa Photos will be available by appointment and can be booked through the CATW website.

