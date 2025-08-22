When Shadows Talk: Fiona Joy Hawkins' New Music Conjures Ghosts, Angels, and the Mysteries of Nature

Each track is a story, a place, or a dream, expressing delicately unfolding themes of memory, spirituality, nature, and human emotion. “My greatest hope is that my music makes a difference.” Gifted with an emotional language that goes beyond genre, Fiona Joy Hawkins is an incomparable artist, composer and producer.

A musical storybook full of tales that only the visionary Australian contemporary pianist, Fiona Joy Hawkins, can tell: poignant, cinematic and unforgettable.

This is delightfully melodic and a fitting tribute to our unseen, yet sensed, angelic friends who are always there, somewhere.” — Dyan Garris, New Age Notes

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Classically-trained Australian pianist Fiona Joy Hawkins invites listeners on an exquisite new piano journey, When Shadows Talk . Performed and recorded on a rare 97-key Stuart & Sons grand piano, the album captures Hawkins’ reflection on her creative process. The album is available on August 22, 2025 as a physical CD or vinyl, and can be streamed or downloaded on all digital music platforms, along with sheet music books.To write the album, Hawkins went into a self-imposed lockdown to reconnect with her creative center. She reflects, “This exile allowed me to explore what lies deep beneath the surface and is often passed over or suppressed, both personally and in the context of broader community discussion."Since its public inception, When Shadows Talk has received overwhelming praise from music reviewers for its profound expression. Music writer Robin B. James wrote, “Each track is a story, a place, or a dream, expressing delicately unfolding themes of memory, spirituality, nature, and human emotion. Hawkins weaves a sonic tapestry that’s both intimate and refreshing.”Mainly Piano, Keith Hannaleck and New Age Notes have also covered the album, the latter noting, “I found it thought provoking that “In The Deep” is 2:22 in length. The quiet and contemplative song is about the deep dive into our shadowy depths that it takes to create true musical artistry. The angel number “222” represents balance, harmony, and faith and can be interpreted as a message to trust in the universe, maintain a positive outlook, and have faith that things will work out for the best. Interesting. “In The Mirror” is the lullaby for the angel’s reflection in Fiona’s mirror. This is delightfully melodic and a fitting tribute to our unseen, yet sensed, angelic friends who are always there, somewhere."Influenced by classical greats like Chopin and Mendelssohn, Fiona Joy Hawkins is an IMA winner, ARIA-nominated, classically trained Australian pianist, composer and singer whose original music spans neoclassical, new age, Celtic, and jazz genres. Living in rural Australia, her musical journey has taken her to iconic venues around the world, including New York’s Carnegie Hall, the Sydney Opera House, the New Orleans Jazz Museum, Echoes/NPR Radio, the Grammy Museum, and concert halls across China. Her track, "Grace," was also featured on a GRAMMY-winning album in 2014 and she has received numerous international accolades.With a mission to create ethereal, soul-soothing music, Hawkins also brings her artistry to life through evocative music videos that reflect personal stories and the beauty of the natural world. Hawkins says, “My greatest hope is that my music makes a difference,” a statement that resonates deeply with every note she plays.The album has been submitted to the upcoming GRAMMY Awardsfor consideration as Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album.Listen to Hawkins' audio interview on The Final on Vinyl: https://open.spotify.com/episode/7klbm969liI6kj9aGxpix7?si=CASkcflTTd23cRh9TiL16A Streaming and digital downloads of When Shadows Talk are available through all major platforms, including Spotify, Amazon , Apple, Tidal, Deezer and all major platforms; the CD, vinyl and sheet music are available via Bandcamp. Follow Hawkins on YouTube for stunning videos and behind the scenes content, or connect with her socials on Tik Tok, Facebook, Instagram, and X.For media and publicity inquiries, contact Beth Hilton at The B Company at bethhilton@thebcompany.com or 310-560-8390.About Fiona Joy Hawkins:Fiona Joy Hawkins is a mainstream Composer/Pianist/Vocalist with an international following that loves piano music and audiophile recordings. A prolific composer, she has always been interested in creating music that evokes images, emotions and tells stories. A worldwide performer based in Australia. https://linktr.ee/fionajoymusic TRACKLISTStasis 04:36The Ghosts of War Are Marching 03:07Lava and Snow 04:52Angel's Message 05:25The Lost Ballerina (Solo Piano) 03:22In the Deep 02:22Outside the Circle 04:41Finding the Clearing 03:09The Mirror 03:14The Journey (Solo Piano) 05:03Hitting the Glass 01:26The Brown Bird 02:39

Angel's Message

