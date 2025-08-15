Friends of Two Rivers Celevrate Renovations and Repopening of Two Rivers Mansion in Donelson, TN

Two Rivers Mansion, Post-Renovations Two Rivers Manson, Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Guests Enter Mansion After Reveal of Two Rivers Mansion Friends of Two Rivers Founder and President Phil Claiborne welcomes guests on August 9, 2025

Several Past and Current Council Members, Current Nashville Mayor among Dignitaries on hand For Ribbon Cutting and Reveal. Presented by Friends of Two Rivers

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- It was a clear, warm Saturday morning August 8 where the Friends of Two Rivers revealed to the public the extensive renovations of Two Rivers Mansion in Donelson, Tennessee. The $4.5 million renovations, which were completed by The Tradesmen Group, extensively repaired the exterior, roof, front porch and overall structure of the building, bringing the Italianate style house back to is resplendent grandeur and stature as one of Middle Tennessee’s architectural gems.With an estimated 400 guests at the ribbon cutting and unveiling of the restoration, the Friends of Two Rivers President-Elect Jeff Syracuse served as MC for the event and had nothing but praise for everyone involved in getting the mansion back to it’s original glory. “Today is a major celebration and milestone for the Friends of Two Rivers, Metro Parks, Metro Historic, and all of Nashville with the extraordinary restoration that has taken place here,” says Friends of Two Rivers President-elect, Jeff Syracuse. “It is personally gratifying to me as I served this community as District 15 Council Member from 2015 to 2023 and secured the funds after learning of the water damage here, which prompted the need for this restoration effort.”Along with the entire Friends of Two Rivers board, a band and the general public, there were several dignitaries in attendance including past Friends presidents Marilyn Swing and Mickey Sullivan; Tradesman Group CEO Rick Freitag; former Metro Council member Phil Ponder; Donelson Hermitage Chamber of Commerce President Daphne David; District Director for Congressman Rose, Ray Render; Former Congressman Van Hilleary; Director of Metro Parks and Recreation, Monique Odom; Nashville Metro District 13 Council Member Russ Bradford; Nashville Metro District 15 Council Member Jeff Gregg; Nashville Vice Mayor Angie Henderson; and Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell.“Two Rivers mansion has long stood as a symbol of our communities history, culture, and resilience,” said Director of Metro Parks and Recreation, Monique Odom. “And now, thanks to the dedication and collaboration of many hands and hearts, it’s ready to shine once again.”“As Director of Metro Parks and Recreation,” Odom continues. “I am both humbled and proud to be part of this occasion. The restoration is more than a renovation, it’s a recommitment to acknowledging our past while preparing to serve both our present and future.”“Preservation isn’t about more than the past,” said Nashville District 15 Council Member Jeff Gregg about the Mansion’s restoration. “It is about investing into what we want to carry on for our city.”For Freddie O’Connell, the life of a Mayor on a sunny August Saturday morning is not without a lot work as he came to the Two Rivers Mansion unveiling straight from the Annual Tomato Festival parade in East Nashville saying, “It’s a great day in the city where we can wake up, have this wonderful years-long tradition of an arts-based festival in east Nashville, and then celebrate this incredible Restoration with you all.”“To See this $4.5 million investment go into the renovation and getting to share it with you all, my family and all of yours,” said O’Connell. “Paints a picture of possibility that has become a reality today. It is an honor to be here with these leaders, the Metro department leaders” and all of you and to celebrate a return to greatness for this community.”The Friends of Two Rivers founder and current President, Phil Claiborne has been the steward which kept the mansion going through the years, joking during the renovation reveal that “I’ve spent more time at the mansion recently than with my wife.” Further stating upon reflection, “I am humbled and extremely grateful to have played a part in keeping this mansion open.”“With the completion of the exterior restoration and some of the interior improvements that we’ve been doing concurrently with this,” Phil Claiborne continues. “We are now poised to offer the Nashville area an even greater opportunity for educational, recreational and entertainment offerings going forward.”The Two Rivers Mansion is currently hosting summer tours and their next event is “Go Where Glory Waits You — Discovering Irish Antebellum History Through Stories and Song” on August 24. For more information on “Go Where Glory Waits You” and tours or to become a member, please visit www.friendsoftworivers.com ABOUT TWO RIVERS MANSIONThe historic mansion, located next to the original 1802 Federal Style brick home on the property, was originally completed in 1859 by David McGavock after an 8-year build, was inhabited by the McGavock family for three generations until 1965 and purchased by the Metropolitan Government of Nashville in 1966. Two Rivers Mansion is one of the earliest and best preserved of the early Italianate houses in Middle Tennessee, was part of an 1100-acre plantation located on fertile, rolling land between the Stones and Cumberland Rivers. The Junction of the two rivers suggested the name given to the place by an early owner, William Harding.

