Now available: VA Headache Coach app

If you’re living with traumatic brain injury (TBI), post-traumatic headache, chronic migraines, sleep issues or other health conditions, managing your headaches can feel overwhelming. Keeping track of symptoms, managing medications and keeping up with appointments can be exhausting.

To make the process easier, VA, in collaboration with Yale University, has launched the VA Headache Coach, a free, easy-to-use tool designed to help you better manage headache disorders anytime, anywhere.

“As a Veteran dealing with frequent headaches, it’s tough to track symptoms during an episode, especially because you can’t think clearly during a migraine,” said Army Veteran Vince Lively, who recently started using the app.

Available now on the Apple app store, the app helps you build personalized care strategies and track your progress over time. It aligns with VA’s Whole Health model by empowering you to take an active role in your treatment and recovery.

“The Headache Coach App makes it easy. Just a quick tap to log pain with simple options for severity and location,” said Lively, “It avoids the clutter of other apps and focuses on what matters most—helping us communicate with our doctors without the extra stress. Best of all, it’s free for Veterans, which makes a real difference.”

Key features of the app include:

Headache Diary – Record episodes, severity, triggers and associated symptoms.

Treatment Tracker – Log medications, non-medication therapies and headache device usage.

Relief Tools – Explore cognitive, behavioral and lifestyle strategies.

Educational Resources – Learn about headache disorders and effective management techniques.

Integration with VA Services – Support more informed conversations with VA care teams.

If you live in a rural or underserved area where frequent in-person specialty care may not be easily accessible, VA Headache Coach can be especially helpful. By using the app’s headache diary to capture your symptoms over time, you can give your VA or non-VA medical provider a clearer picture of what you’re experiencing—leading to better, more informed care, even if it’s spread across different visits or locations.

Whether you’re managing chronic migraines or navigating headaches linked to TBI, VA Headache Coach helps you create a personalized plan and take a more active role in your health. If you don’t have a formal diagnosis yet, but still deal with headaches, the app can help you gather information to bring to your provider.

To get started, speak to your VA care team or a VA health technology specialist. You can also download the VA Headache Coach app on the Apple app store. Learn more about VA’s Headache Centers of Excellence.

While the app offers valuable support, it’s not a substitute for being seen by a provider. If you’re experiencing headaches and haven’t yet spoken with a provider, don’t wait. Your care team is ready to help you explore your options and find the right treatment path.