VETCOMM US Helps Veterans Secure An Estimated $181M in Lifetime VA Disability Compensation in July 2025

Every veteran we help get rated is a real person whose life we’ve touched. These are real lives we’re changing.” — VETCOMM US CEO Kate Monroe

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VETCOMM US , a leading advocate and resource for U.S. veterans navigating the VA claims process, is pleased to announce that it helped its veteran clients secure an estimated $181 million in lifetime VA disability compensation in July 2025.Founded by Marine Corps veteran Kate Monroe, VETCOMM US specializes in educating and guiding former service members through the often complex process of applying for VA disability benefits. Many veterans face significant challenges in understanding eligibility requirements, gathering documentation and effectively communicating the impact of their service-connected conditions. VETCOMM US’s innovative program bridges this gap by offering step-by-step guidance, claim strategy consultations and personalized support tailored to each veteran’s unique needs.“These veterans now have access to medical care, financial support and recognition for their service-connected conditions. Our team is honored to stand with them in this important fight for the benefits they deserve," said Monroe.Many of the veterans who choose to work with VETCOMM US have previously been denied benefits or were unaware they qualified for them until connecting with the organization.“VETCOMM US helped me and my husband get through the complex process of submitting claims and preparing to have our injuries reviewed,” said Sarah Rogers, a Navy veteran. “We both have advanced degrees and this was admittedly an intimidating experience. No one likes to be a ‘sick bay commando’ and we needed assistance to present our problems honestly and factually. VETCOMM US provides coaches and administrators to help veterans through this process. We are very happy with their services. We recommend VETCOMM US without any reservations! They are true professionals and talented advisors.”VETCOMM US remains dedicated to making sure veterans aren’t left to face the VA claims process alone. Every successful claim means a veteran can focus on their health and future without the added stress of financial uncertainty. The VETCOMM US team is committed to keeping the process clear, personal and respectful—because behind every claim is a story of service and sacrifice that deserves to be heard and honored.About VETCOMM US:VETCOMM US is a veteran-first organization specializing in comprehensive Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) disability claim support services, offering step-by-step guidance, educational courses and hands-on assistance to help veterans secure the benefits they are owed. VETCOMM US's claims specialists help veterans draft, file and respond to VA claims, maximizing the chances of a favorable outcome. With a dedicated U.S.-based team and staff trained to address veterans' unique needs, VETCOMM US ensures continuous, personalized support throughout the entire VA claims process and beyond, empowering veterans to confidently access the compensation and services they are owed from their service.

