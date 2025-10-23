VetComm CEO Kate Monroe Pens Op-Ed Highlighting Challenges of VA’s AI-Driven Claims Processing

VetComm CEO Kate Monroe Stop Waiting. Start Rating

Veterans deserve more than automated responses or set procedures. They deserve real support from real people. That personal connection and dedication can’t be replicated by any system or algorithm.” — VetComm CEO Kate Monroe

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kate Monroe, CEO of VetComm , has authored a new op-ed in Townhall titled “The VA’s AI Revolution Is Leaving Veterans Behind,” raising national awareness about the growing risks of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ reliance on artificial intelligence (AI) to process disability claims. Monroe, a leading advocate for veterans’ rights and transparency in the VA benefits system, cautions that automation cannot substitute for the compassion and context required to evaluate a veteran’s lived experience.In the piece, Monroe cautions that the VA’s pursuit of speed and automation is sidelining the very people the system was designed to protect. She writes that while AI can improve efficiency, it lacks the empathy, nuance and understanding needed to capture the full reality of a veteran’s life.“The problem is that AI works best with structured data, not with the complex, emotional, human reality of a veteran’s life,” Monroe explains in the column. “What looks like efficiency on paper often feels, in practice, like a machine deciding human fate.”Monroe’s op-ed reveals how automation may be denying veterans fair consideration by reducing their stories to data points. According to the VA’s own 2024 report, AI now handles over 70 percent of incoming disability claim correspondence — a system Monroe believes risks turning progress into betrayal if human oversight is lost.At VetComm, Monroe and her team continue to help veterans appeal improperly denied claims, many of which were initially processed by automated systems. The VetComm team remains committed to a human-centered approach, ensuring veterans’ stories are fully understood by real people who appreciate the challenges behind every claim. Beyond the paperwork, VetComm believes in the power of restoration, recognizing that some who have served may carry scars or histories that don’t define their worth or potential. The organization’s mission embraces rehabilitation and renewal, offering support to those who are ready to rebuild and move forward with integrity and purpose.Monroe’s perspective arrives amid ongoing discussions about achieving the right balance between innovation and empathy in veterans’ services. She encourages thoughtful deployment of AI that complements, rather than overrides, human judgment.About VetComm:Founded by Marine Corps veteran and CEO Kate Monroe, VetComm is a veteran-owned organization committed to helping our nation’s veterans access the benefits they have earned. With thousands of successful claims and a growing national presence, VetComm empowers veterans to navigate the VA system with confidence—turning advocacy into action and service into lasting impact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.