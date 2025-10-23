VetComm CEO Kate Monroe Pens Op-Ed Highlighting Challenges of VA’s AI-Driven Claims Processing
In the piece, Monroe cautions that the VA’s pursuit of speed and automation is sidelining the very people the system was designed to protect. She writes that while AI can improve efficiency, it lacks the empathy, nuance and understanding needed to capture the full reality of a veteran’s life.
“The problem is that AI works best with structured data, not with the complex, emotional, human reality of a veteran’s life,” Monroe explains in the column. “What looks like efficiency on paper often feels, in practice, like a machine deciding human fate.”
Monroe’s op-ed reveals how automation may be denying veterans fair consideration by reducing their stories to data points. According to the VA’s own 2024 report, AI now handles over 70 percent of incoming disability claim correspondence — a system Monroe believes risks turning progress into betrayal if human oversight is lost.
At VetComm, Monroe and her team continue to help veterans appeal improperly denied claims, many of which were initially processed by automated systems. The VetComm team remains committed to a human-centered approach, ensuring veterans’ stories are fully understood by real people who appreciate the challenges behind every claim. Beyond the paperwork, VetComm believes in the power of restoration, recognizing that some who have served may carry scars or histories that don’t define their worth or potential. The organization’s mission embraces rehabilitation and renewal, offering support to those who are ready to rebuild and move forward with integrity and purpose.
Monroe’s perspective arrives amid ongoing discussions about achieving the right balance between innovation and empathy in veterans’ services. She encourages thoughtful deployment of AI that complements, rather than overrides, human judgment.
About VetComm:
Founded by Marine Corps veteran and CEO Kate Monroe, VetComm is a veteran-owned organization committed to helping our nation’s veterans access the benefits they have earned. With thousands of successful claims and a growing national presence, VetComm empowers veterans to navigate the VA system with confidence—turning advocacy into action and service into lasting impact.
Rachel Hernandez
VetComm
rachel@vetcomm.us
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.