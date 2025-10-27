VetComm Film Selected as Finalist for MV Shorts Film Festival Celebrating Veteran Voices

Vetcomm: No Veteran Left Behind

VetComm’s short film, featuring Kate Monroe, is an MV Shorts finalist, highlighting veteran struggles and our mission: no veteran is left behind.

This nomination reflects the heart of our mission: to shine a light on real veteran stories, honor their sacrifices, and give them a second chance at the support and opportunities they were promised.” — Kate Monroe, CEO of Vetcomm US

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VetComm U.S. , founded and led by Marine Corps veteran and CEO Kate Monroe, has been named a finalist for the National Entertainment Awards Academy for Military & Veterans (NEAAMV) MV Shorts Film Festival.The event will take place Nov. 8, 2025, over Veterans Day weekend at the American Legion Ronald Reagan Palisades Post 283 in Los Angeles. NEAAMV bridges the worlds of service and artistry, recognizing individuals and organizations whose work demonstrates courage, creativity, and a commitment to uplifting the veteran community. Award recipients will receive national recognition, scholarships, an official trophy, and $1,000 for the overall winner. Selected projects will also be featured on VetStreamTV.VetComm’s film was selected as a finalist for overall best film by a veteran. The short film features Cobra Kai’s Sean Kanan and VetComm CEO Kate Monroe, portraying the everyday struggles veterans face — from the confusion that follows leaving the military and navigating the VA system to the devastating consequences of not receiving necessary support, including homelessness.“Being recognized by an academy that honors military voices is a profound honor,” said Kate Monroe, CEO of VetComm. “This nomination reflects the heart of our mission: to shine a light on real veteran stories, honor their sacrifices, and give them a second chance at the support and opportunities they were promised during their service.”The nomination underscores VetComm’s ongoing mission to empower veterans nationwide — amplifying their voices, helping them secure the benefits they’ve earned, and sharing untold stories of resilience and patriotism that define the veteran community. Through this film, VetComm highlights the systemic challenges veterans face when transitioning to life after service, leaving viewers with the organization’s enduring message: “ No veteran is left behind. About VetComm U.S.VetComm U.S. is a veteran-first organization specializing in Department of Veterans Affairs disability claim support services. The organization offers step-by-step guidance, educational courses, and hands-on assistance to help veterans secure the benefits they are owed. With a dedicated in-house call center and a team trained to meet veterans’ unique needs, VetComm provides ongoing, personalized support throughout the VA claims process, empowering veterans to access the benefits they’ve earned through their service.Media contact:

Official Vetcomm Commercial

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.