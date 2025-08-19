Steppenwolf’s John Kay and The Fray to Perform at One805LIVE!

One805LIVE! 2025 takes place on Saturday, September 20th, from 3 PM to 10 PM. Proceeds from the event will directly benefit First Responders across Santa Barbara County

Kay and The Fray join Trisha Yearwood, Good Charlotte, Sammy Hagar and “The Kings of Chaos”, Donavon Frankenreiter and Plastic Harpoons for the Benefit Concert

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kirsten Cavendish Weston‑Smith, Co‑Founder and CEO of One805, today revealed two additions to the One805LIVE! lineup: John Kay—the legendary voice and founder of Steppenwolf—returning to the stage for a rare performance, and multi‑Platinum rockers The Fray. They join an already stellar lineup that includes country music icon Trisha Yearwood, anthem rockers Good Charlotte, the “Kings of Chaos” comprised of Sammy Hagar, Kevin Cronin, Nuno Bettencourt, and Matt Sorum; surf-rocker Donavon Frankenreiter, and Santa Barbara’s own Plastic Harpoons. The annual concert on September 20th at Kevin Costner’s estate benefits Santa Barbara County’s first responders.Known for pioneering the hard rock and heavy metal sound, Kay’s Steppenwolf roared onto the music scene in the late 1960s with anthems that defined a generation. Their international hits “Born to Be Wild” and “Magic Carpet Ride” became cultural touchstones, with “Born to Be Wild” immortalized in the film Easy Rider and recognized as the song that coined the term heavy metal."It’s an honor to welcome John Kay to One805LIVE!," said Kirsten Cavendish Weston-Smith, Co-Founder and CEO of One805. "His music has inspired generations, and having him perform in support of our local heroes is truly extraordinary."The Fray, known for their signature soul-searching alternative rock sound, has earned four GRAMMY Award nominations, three Billboard Music Awards, multiple Billboard Top 10 hits, and a deeply devoted global fan base. Their breakout single, “How To Save A Life,” became a defining anthem of ABC’s Emmy-winning series “Grey’s Anatomy.” The band recently kicked off their summer tour this week, but their new single, "My Heart's A Crowded Room," is already resonating with audiences worldwide.Already headlining the event is country music superstar Trisha Yearwood. With three Grammy Awards, multiple CMA and ACM honors, and over 15 million albums sold worldwide, Trisha is a true icon. From her breakout hit “She’s in Love with the Boy” to her highly anticipated upcoming album “The Mirror,” Trisha has been delivering heartfelt, chart-topping music for decades.Known for their anthemic hits and electrifying sets, Good Charlotte is also taking time away from their summer tour to promote their new album, Motel Du Cap, to perform at One805Live!Donavon Frankenreiter is also on the bill for One805LIVE! For nearly two decades, he’s been entertaining audiences with his unique blend of laid-back grooves, philosophical lyrics, and soulful delivery.Rounding out the lineup is Santa Barbara’s own Plastic Harpoons, delivering infectious indie rock energy with a coastal California vibe.One805LIVE! 2025 takes place on Saturday, September 20th, from 3 PM to 10 PM. Proceeds from the event will directly benefit First Responders across Santa Barbara County. In addition, this year, a portion of the proceeds will support musicians from Altadena who lost everything in recent wildfires.Past artists have included music royalty such as Pink, Katy Perry, David Crosby, Maroon 5, John Fogerty, Kevin Costner, Kenny Loggins, and Joe Bonamassa—with past attendees including The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Oprah Winfrey, Rob Lowe, Jeff Bridges, Zoe Saldaña, Cameron Diaz, and Michael Keaton. One805LIVE! is widely recognized as one of the most impactful and star-studded benefit events in California.Tickets are on sale now for General Admission, VIP, and Cabanas at www.one805.org . (One805 is a 501 (c)(3), and all tickets have a tax-deductible component.About One805One805 supports First Responders throughout Santa Barbara County by funding vital equipment, training, and mental health resources. Born from the devastating debris flow of 2018, One805 is a unified nonprofit driven by community resilience and built to stand behind those who serve—every day, in every emergency.For tickets, sponsorships, or more information, visit www.One805.org

