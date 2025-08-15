Man Pleads Guilty to Antisemitic Assault Near College Campus

An Ohio man pleaded guilty today to committing a hate crime against Jewish students at The Ohio State University.

Timur Mamatov, 20, of Tipp City, Ohio, admitted to violating the Hate Crimes Prevention Act when he physically assaulted two students for their religion, causing bodily injury.

“Violence against people of faith is illegal and unacceptable,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “This Department of Justice will aggressively enforce federal laws to ensure that all Americans feel safe in practicing and expressing their faith.”

“Mamatov admitted in court today that he assaulted victims because they were Jewish,” said U.S. Attorney Dominick S. Gerace II for the Southern District of Ohio. “No American should fear being violently attacked based on their religious beliefs. This office, along with our law enforcement partners, will aggressively pursue violence motivated by hate.”

“No one should have to live in fear because of their religion,” said Assistant Director Jose A. Perez of the FBI Criminal Investigative Division. “These college students were targeted by Mr. Mamatov simply because they were Jewish. Hate crimes not only impact the victims but have a devastating impact on our entire community. The FBI works tirelessly with our federal, state and local partners to thoroughly investigate many types of hate crimes, hold the perpetrators accountable for their actions and bring justice to the victims.”

According to court documents, on Nov. 10, 2023, Mamatov and a friend engaged in an altercation with five students outside of a bar on North High Street in Columbus. One student was wearing a “Chai” pendant around his neck – a piece of jewelry commonly associated with Judaism. Mamatov asked the students if they were Jewish, and when they answered that they were, Mamatov punched one victim, fracturing his jaw. A second victim was injured, suffering a fractured nose, as the fight poured over into the street.

Mamatov was charged by a bill of information on July 3.

Violating the Hate Crimes Prevention Act is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The FBI Cincinnati Field Office is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Noah R. Litton for the Southern District of Ohio and Trial Attorney Cameron Bell of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section are prosecuting the case.