Request for Applications - Multifamily Electric Vehicle Charging Assistance

DOEE seeks an eligible entity to develop and administer a project to provide financial and technical assistance for Multifamily Electric Vehicle Charging Assistance ('Project’). The Project will provide financial and technical assistance to expand electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in multifamily buildings in the District. DOEE grant for the Project will support the planning, installation, and maintenance of EV charging infrastructure. The grantee will use grant funds to provide installation rebates and technical assistance at multifamily buildings. The amount available for the Project is $1,000,500.

 

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means: 

Download from the Attachments below. 

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA- FY25-PCD-870” in the subject line.

 

The deadline for application submissions is September 29, 2025. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due. 

 

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds: 

  • Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations; 

  • Faith-based organizations;

  • Government agencies;

  • Universities/educational institutions; and

  • Private Enterprises.

Pre-application information session: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 1:00pm.

  • WebEx Registration >>
    After registering attendees will receive a calendar invite including details for the meeting.
    - Meeting number: 2301 468 2422
    - Password: public
     
  • Join by phone: +1-202-860-2110:
    Access code: 230 146 82422

