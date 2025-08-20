Dr. Violet Zahedi Launches Xivius, a Global Venture and Investment Ecosystem

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Physician-entrepreneur Dr. Violet Zahedi has announced the launch of Xivius, a fully-integrated venture and investment ecosystem designed to connect visionary ideas with the infrastructure, expertise, and investor networks needed to bring them to life. The company aims to address the structural gaps Dr. Zahedi has encountered firsthand as a founder, providing innovators with the tools to scale without sacrificing stability.

Born and raised in Gorgan, Iran, Dr. Zahedi began her career in medicine with a focus on solving practical problems for patients. Her early work in Iran’s healthcare system and subsequent roles in clinical research and the pharmaceutical sector in Europe fostered her understanding that progress in medicine requires breakthrough treatments, but also the systems to make them widely accessible. Over the course of her career, she has lived and worked across multiple countries, getting insight into the complexities of bringing innovation to market in different regulatory and economic environments.

In 2023, Dr. Zahedi founded Synamics Therapeutics in Denmark, a biotech company using artificial intelligence to predict the progression of cancer and design treatments tailored to those changes. Synamics, now headquartered in Los Angeles, combines precision medicine and predictive modeling to address one of the most challenging diseases known in the healthcare industry. Within its first year, the company secured funding at the concept stage, an achievement reached by less than 1% of startups, and began building collaborations with cancer research centers in the United States.

While leading Synamics through its expansion, Dr. Zahedi recognized a recurring challenge: groundbreaking ideas often fail to advance because expertise and capital operate in fragmented ways. That realization became the foundation for Xivius.

Xivius is positioned as a venture and investment ecosystem that links founders, investors, and industry professionals within a unified platform. Alongside its consulting services, the company provides ventures with operational infrastructure, access to expert networks, and pathways to aligned capital. The model is designed to improve efficiency in bringing complex innovations to market by integrating these elements from the earliest stages.

According to Dr. Zahedi, Xivius is the natural evolution of her journey with Synamics and her broader career. She has seen talented founders and transformative ideas stall because they lacked one critical piece, whether that was funding, infrastructure, or the right expertise at the right time. Xivius exists to close those gaps and create the conditions for high-impact ventures to succeed.

As it prepares for its full launch later this month, Xivius is laying the groundwork for a global presence, with the goal of supporting high-potential projects across multiple sectors, from life sciences to emerging technologies. The company’s long-term vision is to act as a bridge between innovation hubs worldwide, enabling ideas to move efficiently from concept to implementation.

Dr. Zahedi credits her resilience and approach to problem-solving to lessons learned from her mother, who encouraged persistence and ambition. She views adaptability and systemic thinking as central to both Synamics and Xivius, and sees the new venture as a step toward building an environment where groundbreaking ideas can thrive.

For more information on Xivius, visit https://www.xivius.com/.

