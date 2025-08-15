STATEMENT FROM COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ON SECRETARY ROLLINS’ NEW WORLD SCREWWORM ANNOUNCEMENT

"I was pleased to welcome my friend U.S Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins back to Texas and applaud her continued commitment to fight the New World Screwworm threat that puts our state’s $30 billion livestock industry in jeopardy. Her announcement about USDA’s plans to construct a new sterile fly production facility in South Texas was welcome news. When completed, it should serve as an important tool in our battle against the screwworm. As Secretary Rollins said today, I have been her partner in this fight for the last six months. The Texas Department of Agriculture and I will continue to work side-by-side with Secretary Rollins to develop the tools necessary to combat this insidious threat and protect our agriculture industry and all who depend upon it."