NDDOT seeks public comment on 2026-2029 Transportation Improvement Program
BISMARCK, N.D. - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) has released a draft of the 2026-2029 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for public review and comment from Aug. 15 to Sept. 15, 2025.
The STIP is a four-year program of transportation improvements funded with federal highway and transit dollars. Improvements include projects on state and county highways, urban streets, roadway safety features, bikeways and transit programs.
The draft STIP is located online at dot.nd.gov by clicking “Construction & Planning” then “Transportation Plans & Programs.” Printed copies are also available at NDDOT district offices. Individual copies may be obtained from Michael Wilz, NDDOT Programming Division, at 701-328-4457.
Comments should be submitted by Sept. 15 to the appropriate NDDOT contact listed below or emailed to dot@nd.gov with “Draft STIP” in the subject line.
NDDOT District Offices:
Larry Gangl - Bismarck District, 701-328-6950
Jay Praska - Valley City District, 701-845-8800
Wyatt Hanson - Devils Lake District, 701-665-5100
Korby Seward - Minot District, 701-857-6925
Rob Rayhorn - Dickinson District, 701-227-6500
Ed Pavlish - Grand Forks District, 701-787-6500
Joel Wilt - Williston District, 701-774-2700
Aaron Murra - Fargo District, 701-239-8901
To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may call Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.
