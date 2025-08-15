Submit Release
Clerk Magistrate Swearing-in Ceremony for Pandora Garcia in Benkelman

A swearing-in ceremony for Pandora L. Garcia as Clerk Magistrate and Ex-Officio Clerk of District Court was held on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at the Dundy County Courthouse in Benkelman. Judge Joel Jay opened and hosted the ceremony. Chief Justice Jeffrey Funke administered the oath of office while on his summer tour of southwest Nebraska.

Garcia began her duties as clerk magistrate in November 2024 and was appointed as dual clerk in March 2025.

 

Photo: (l to r) Corey Steel and Judge Joel Jay observe as Chief Justice Jeffrey Funke administers oath of office to Pandora Garcia as Dual Clerk for Dundy County.

